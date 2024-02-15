SOCMA Announces Promotions and Additions to Staff

ARLINGTON, Va. , Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, Inc (SOCMA) proudly announces the promotions of five members of its current team, as well as two new hires.

"It is my pleasure to announce these well-deserved promotions, and I am delighted to welcome our new additions. As the leading association for the specialty batch chemical sector, SOCMA has a commitment to ensuring our staff bring relevant knowledge and experience that enhance business value for SOCMA members," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "I am proud to say the breadth of experience and depth of knowledge within SOCMA's team are making a direct and positive impact on our industry every day."

The promotions include:

• Vera Stoeva to Chief Operating Officer

Serving as CFO since 2019, Vera has transformed SOCMA's financial position and administrative functions. As COO, Vera will spearhead efforts to align and strengthen the internal processes that drive SOCMA's strategic mission.

• Jenny Gaines to Vice President, Membership

After 10 years of managing SOCMA's communications and marketing programs, Jenny shifted focus in 2022 to assume full responsibility for membership recruitment, retention, and sponsorships. As Vice President, Jenny will continue building on her success in developing business partnerships and growing SOCMA's pipeline.

• Joseph Dettinger, CSP, MBA to Vice President, Manufacturing and Commercial Programs

Joe joined SOCMA in 2018 following a 16+ year career in EHS&S and Government Relations for a SOCMA member company. During this time, Joe's technical knowledge and operations expertise have been instrumental in establishing SOCMA's manufacturing and operations pillar. Joe now adds commercial services to his portfolio, encompassing all of SOCMA's B2B activities, a primary value driver for the Organization.

• Amber Thichangthong to Senior Director, Industry Relations

Over the past six years, Amber has developed and executed a variety of communications, marketing and programmatic initiatives for SOCMA. As Industry Relations lead, Amber will focus her talents on amplifying SOCMA's brand and deepening engagement across the sector.

• Sarah Williams to Director, Technical & Safety

Sarah joined SOCMA in 2023, bringing 13 years of experience in R&D, process engineering and HSE&Q roles at a leading specialty chemical manufacturer. Sarah made an immediate impact and elevated the association's technical and safety expertise. As Director, she will lead two of SOCMA's flagship programs – the ChemOps Training Tool and ChemStewards® Management System.

SOCMA has also hired two senior level staff to further SOCMA's mission.

• Emylyn Noma Reyes, Director, Environmental, Health, and Safety

A chemical engineer by training, Emylyn honed her skills as a process engineer for seven years at chemical and semiconductor manufacturing companies. Not new to SOCMA, Emy returns to the organization after spending three years at Amazon as the regional safety manager for the entire DC Metro Areas as well as three sites in both Ohio and Florida. As SOCMA's new Director of Environmental, Health and Safety, Emy will build out SOCMA's safety programs portfolio, foster a culture of best practice sharing across SOCMA members, and lead SOCMA's engagement on ESG and sustainability topics.

• Nate Bell, Sr. Manager, Member Communications & Programs

Nate brings to SOCMA nearly a decade of experience directly engaging company leaders and representatives on maximizing their experience. He began his journey in membership and communications with an insatiable curiosity and passion for building communities. Nate has honed his skills and carved a niche as a strategic thinker, adept at navigating the intricate landscape of developing the member experience. In this role, Nate will manage association communications and develop member-focused resources.

A complete listing of SOCMA's Team can be found online at: https://www.socma.org/about/our-team/

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates® (SOCMA) builds commercial connections, supports safe manufacturing and operations, and advocates for regulatory and legislative policies for the batch and specialty chemical sector. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. For more information on the association, visit https://www.socma.org.

