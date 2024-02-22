SOCMA CONCLUDES 2024 SHOW, ATTENDEES SIGNAL OPTIMISM FOR THE YEAR AHEAD

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates® (SOCMA) proudly announces the conclusion of the 2024 SOCMA Show, a premier event that brought together leading manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, and experts from across the specialty and fine chemicals sector. The three-day event, held at the JW Marriott Nashville, boasted over 1050 attendees and 157 exhibitors, along with 36 company showcases.

In her address to attendees, Jennifer Abril, President and CEO of SOCMA, highlighted new research and anecdotal evidence suggesting the industry stands on the cusp of a positive year. Abril acknowledged, "While labor pressures, logistics, inventory drawdowns, and inflation are showing signs of easing in the U.S., global instability persists, prompting customers to seek safe havens and reliable markets. As North American manufacturers, we have strong grounds to expect increased demand in the months and years ahead."

Kate Hampford Donahue, CEO of Hampford Research Inc. and SOCMA Board Chair, emphasized the association's role beyond the show, highlighting the wealth of resources, insights, and programs SOCMA delivers to support company growth. "This show isn't just about networking and showcasing products; it's about empowering companies with data and intelligence to make informed business decisions."

Key resources and research highlighted during the three-day event included:

A new Manufacturing Capabilities and Process Directory, offering a comprehensive overview of SOCMA member offerings.

SOCMA's 2024 Contract Manufacturing Outlook Report, providing invaluable insights and forecasts for prioritizing outsourcing, including available manufacturing capacities and competencies.

The most recent Pulse Poll results indicate expectations for the forthcoming year, such as contract manufacturing and specialty product growth, lead times for inventory holdings, CapEx expansions, and inquiries for onshoring projects.

The SOCMA 2024 Show sponsors include: Chevron Oronite; Nation Ford Chemical; Anchin; Ascent Chemicals; Entegris; ChemDesign; International Process Plants; NASi; Toll Solutions.

SOCMA is excited to announce the dates and venue for upcoming SOCMA shows. These highly anticipated events are scheduled to take place on the following dates: February 19-21, 2025, March 4-6, 2026, and February 24-26, 2027, at the JW Marriott Nashville. Registration for the 2025 show will be available in the coming weeks.

