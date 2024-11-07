SOCMA Appoints Two New Leaders to Board of Governors

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Governors to fill existing vacancies. The appointments were made during the Board of Governors meeting held at the SOCMA Summit on October 29, 2024.

Steven B. Hedrick, Chairman, President & CEO of AVN Corporation, joins the Class of 2025 for a one-year term, while Brooke DiDomenico, Chief Technical Officer of Nation Ford Chemical, has been appointed to the Class of 2026 for a two-year term.

"As the association looks toward Vision 2030, Steve and Brooke's appointments to SOCMA's Board of Governors represent our commitment to cementing the specialty chemical sector as a cornerstone of America's future," said Jennifer Abril, President & CEO of SOCMA. "They bring decades of leadership in specialty chemical manufacturing and technical development and will enhance our ability to provide members with the strategic insights and operational expertise needed to thrive in today's complex market."

The new Board members bring extensive industry expertise to their roles:

Steven B. Hedrick serves as Chairman, President, and CEO of AVN Corporation, where he leads market-driven innovation, research, technical engineering, and technology commercialization initiatives. His three decades of leadership experience span multiple roles, including at Lyondell, Bayer Polymers, and Bayer CropScience, where he led global teams in improving business results, reliability, and safety systems. Before entering the chemical industry, Hedrick served as an officer in the United States Army.

Brooke DiDomenico serves as Chief Technical Officer at Nation Ford Chemical, where she has become a recognized authority in toll manufacturing and operational excellence. Her 20-year career in the specialty chemical industry includes valuable experience as a Process Engineer at ExxonMobil, where she developed expertise in process optimization and manufacturing efficiency. DiDomenico combines her technical proficiency with strategic business acumen to drive innovation and collaborative growth initiatives.

These appointments reflect SOCMA's commitment to maintaining strong leadership and diverse industry representation on its Board of Governors.

