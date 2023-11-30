SOCMA CONCLUDES 2023 SUMMIT, 102nd ANNUAL BUSINESS MEETING

Renewed Focus on Safety Initiatives, Commercial Opportunities, and Regulatory Challenges

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) has successfully concluded its 102nd Annual Business Meeting and Summit in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event brought together leaders from across the specialty chemical sector to discuss safety initiatives, explore commercial opportunities, and address regulatory challenges in the ever-evolving landscape.

Jennifer Abril, President and CEO of SOCMA, addressed the membership and underscored the association's continuing commitment to supporting member companies as they navigate a volatile business, political and regulatory climate. She stated, "The Annual Summit is a time to celebrate past accomplishments and set a robust agenda for the year ahead. SOCMA remains focused on fostering commercial connections, executing on our bold advocacy agenda, and accelerating industry-wide safety programs."

Through keynotes, roundtable discussions and interactive workshops, Summit attendees covered a diverse array of relevant and important topics: strategic foresight in turbulent times; investigating incidents; improving KPIs; understanding trends to position for growth; implementing effective crisis communications; and how AI is revolutionizing every aspect of the industry.

In recognition of their outstanding achievements, SOCMA also presented individual awards to industry leaders and recognized the recipients of SOCMA's 2023 Safety Recognition Program, which promotes collaboration across the chemical industry and provides a platform for companies to showcase their unwavering commitment to leading safety practices.

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA builds commercial connections, supports manufacturing and operations, and advocates for regulatory and legislative policies for the batch and specialty chemical sector.

SOCMA members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. www.socma.org

