SOCMA Encourages Long-Term Reauthorization of CFATS in Congressional Testimony

Regulatory certainty is integral to the operations of specialty chemical companies, and SOCMA members both like and want the CFATS program – but need it to be consistent and predictable in order to plan for the future. A multi-year reauthorization would give SOCMA members that assurance.

"We want to thank Chairman Shimkus and the Subcommittee on the Environment for the opportunity to share insight about how CFATS impacts the specialty chemical industry," said Robert Helminiak, Vice President of Legal and Government Relations. "Specialty chemical manufacturers face different challenges than our colleagues in other industries due to the nature of batch manufacturing."

CFATS has made significant improvements under the longtime leadership at the Department of Homeland Security. For example, a major success of the program includes changes to the Chemical Security Assessment Tool (CSAT), which is now easier to use and less resource intensive.

During testimony today, SOCMA also offered areas for improvement, such as clarity regarding the program's tiering methodology.

SOCMA encouraged DHS to recognize voluntary industry programs that enhance security at chemical facilities regulated under CFATS, such as the association's ChemStewards program. A public/private partnership that leverages industry stewardship programs to further enhance the safety and security of hazardous chemicals could benefit both chemical facilities, DHS and the public.

SOCMA also recommended a multi-agency review of the Personnel Surety Program and stressed the importance of using the rulemaking process to amend Appendix A, the list of chemicals of interest that triggers the applicability of the CFATS program.

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. www.socma.com.

