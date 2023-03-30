SOCMA Hosts ESG Workshop for Contract Manufacturers in April

Event Sponsored by Milliken

ARLINGTON, Va, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As more contract chemical manufacturers implement ESG programs into operations, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) announces its upcoming in-person ESG workshop, "Developing an ESG Strategy," April 11 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The workshop is sponsored by Milliken and will take place at their Spartanburg headquarters. The event will deliver a full day of interactive sessions on ESG-related topics designed for the unique needs of specialty chemical manufacturers, including:

Steps to identify and prioritize ESG objectives through materiality assessments.

through materiality assessments. Components of sustainable supply chains , with discussion around best practices and resources available to the industry.

, with discussion around best practices and resources available to the industry. Upcoming regulatory changes at EPA , SEC climate risk disclosure information, and business impacts to public and private companies.

, SEC climate risk disclosure information, and business impacts to public and private companies. Best practices for defining and measuring Scope 3 Emissions and technologies available for doing so.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with colleagues about developing and implementing ESG programs into their operations, share current benchmarking data, and learn more about the resources and templates available through SOCMA's new ESG Framework for the industry.

"SOCMA's proactive approach to delivering ESG tools and insights will enable the growth of the specialty and fine chemical sector by raising the industry's sustainability competitive advantage," Maurie Lawrence, VP of Sustainability, Milliken. "Milliken is committed to sharing our lessons learned and collaborating to advance best practices and leave positive, lasting impacts for the industry. We are excited to host SOCMA's first in-person ESG workshop on April 11 at our Spartanburg facility."

Registration for the workshop is currently open to SOCMA Manufacturer members, non-members, and participants of SOCMA's ESG Task Force.

Contact Erika Krueger, Director, Industry Relations, to learn more about the workshop and SOCMA's groundbreaking ESG/Sustainability Framework for the contract chemical manufacturing space: [email protected].

