SOCMA Introduces Specialties Forums in 2018

"SOCMA is uniquely positioned within the specialty and fine chemicals supply chain to provide our members with the latest industry intelligence," said Paul Hirsh, Senior Vice President, Industry Development & Strategic Partnerships. "Our new ChemSectors program addresses issues companies face up and down the supply chain to better position them with their customers. And, we have developed a series of Specialties Forums to address those needs understanding that a key component of commercial development is networking, whether they be in the Pharmaceutical, Performance or Agricultural sectors."

The first Specialties Forum will be held June 13 in Philadelphia with a pharmaceutical focus. The forum features Daniel Cohen, a Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets, where he is responsible for the firm's relationships with pharmaceutical and medical device outsourcing companies including CMOs and API manufacturers. Mr. Cohen's presentation will be on the State of the Pharmaceutical Out Sourcing Industry.

The event will also include a Ted Talks-style discussion with industry leaders focusing on issues facing the pharmaceutical industry. The 2018 calendar includes additional Specialties Forums in Cleveland, OH, and Houston, TX, this fall.

Learn more about our ChemSectors program here.

About SOCMA

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

As the only U.S.-based trade association solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, we are expanding our foundation by developing ChemSectors with a focus on growing key market segments. Our industry network extends to more than 20,000 influencers and decision makers in the specialty chemicals supply chain. For more information on becoming a part of this growing and innovative association, visit www.socma.com.

Contact:

Jenny Gaines

Senor Director, Marketing and Communications

(571) 348-5110

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socma-introduces-specialties-forums-in-2018-300644502.html

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

Related Links

http://www.socma.com/

