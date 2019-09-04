SOCMA Launches New Publication with Specialty Insights

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCMA is pleased to unveil its inaugural edition of Specialty Insights, a semi-annual publication especially designed for association members and those who are interested in the specialty and fine chemical value chain.

This new publication combines SOCMA's Member Spotlight and Impact & Policy Report and is an effective way to highlight association news and thought leaders throughout the specialty and fine chemical industry, according to SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril.

"As a solutions provider and partner for companies throughout the industry, SOCMA is strategically focused on safety, commercial growth and development, advocacy and manufacturing and operations," Abril said. "With our members at the very heart of everything we do, this first edition of Specialty Insights features an insider look at trends and crucial information that will help companies navigate the current landscape and challenges that fall within these core areas."

Here are just a few examples of what this 56-page first edition features:

Thought leaders from Ashland and Charkit provide intelligence about how their companies are navigating a dynamic and disruptive trade climate with China tariffs, the United States -Mexico-Canada Agreement and Brexit, among others.

and Charkit provide intelligence about how their companies are navigating a dynamic and disruptive trade climate with tariffs, -Mexico-Canada Agreement and Brexit, among others. Avatar and Quality Carriers share a first-hand perspective on how they are handling supply chain disruption with increasing demand for road and rail solutions.

Thompson-Hine, Cadence Bank and McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc., provide key tips for companies when it comes to dealing with cyber security threats.

and McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc., provide key tips for companies when it comes to dealing with cyber security threats. Solvay shares intel about how agro chemical companies are working to meet the demands of a growing population.

With companies looking for efficiency in finding new business partners, Monument Chemical, Nation Ford Chemical and BASF share their perspective on what they are doing to make these key business connections.

And, companies can learn what they need to know about the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA's) 40 priority Toxic Substance Control Act (TSCA) chemicals.

Specialty Insights also highlights what is taking place at SOCMA and across the unique and innovative specialty and fine chemical industry value chain.

To read the inaugural edition, visit socma.org/SpecialtyInsights.

