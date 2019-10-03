SOCMA Launches Two New Industry Awards for Women in Specialties and Emerging Leaders at SOCMA Week

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCMA is accepting nominations for two new industry awards targeted to professionals in the specialty and fine chemical value chain. Awards will be given in two categories: Women in Specialties and Emerging Leaders.

"Earlier this year, SOCMA launched two peer groups for Women in Specialties and Emerging Leaders, that encourage networking, leadership and best practice sharing," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "The awards signify the importance of these two groups of professionals and represent our commitment to advancing the ever changing and dynamic specialties industry."

The "Women in Specialties" award is the first to recognize the brilliant women who contribute and shape the specialty chemical industry, while the "Emerging Leader" award recognizes a rising star making significant impacts at his or her organization.

Nominations are accepted from October 3-November 4 and will be reviewed by a panel of volunteers from SOCMA membership. Winners will be announced in November and honored at the SOCMA Week networking dinner on December 5, 2019 in New Orleans, LA.

Learn more and nominate at: www.socma.org/awards.

About SOCMA Week

SOCMA Week is the association's renewed annual conference and catalyst for all professionals in the specialties value chain. In addition to showcasing and celebrating industry achievements, SOCMA Week delivers networking, education and insight on commercial development, industry trends, policy issues, and manufacturing and operations best practices. www.socma.org/socmaweek

About SOCMA

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. www.socma.org

