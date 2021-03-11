SOCMA Looks Forward to Continuing Important Work with Newly Appointed EPA Administrator Michael Regan

ARLINGTON, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With environmental safety a crucial focal point for the specialty chemical industry, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) looks forward to continuing a robust dialogue and working with newly appointed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan on key industry issues.

SOCMA Vice President of Legal & Government Relations Robert F. Helminiak released the following statement about the appointment:

"We congratulate Administrator Regan on his recent appointment to the Biden Administration, and will continue to build and strengthen the longstanding relationship we have with EPA," Helminiak said.

SOCMA has worked closely with EPA on many of its programs and been a strong stakeholder in the implementation of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) program. SOCMA has also helped EPA in the development of many other programs over the years, including recent work on the Risk Management Program, the Clean Air Act Section 608 Refrigerant Management Program, and regulatory updates affecting stationary sources under Section 112 of the Clean Air Act. As Administrator Regan settles into his new role, SOCMA looks forward to collaborating with him and his team on environmental regulations that impact specialty chemical facilities across the United States.

"As SOCMA celebrates 100 years of service to the specialty chemical industry in 2021, environmental safety is a foundational issue for our membership," Helminiak added. "SOCMA particularly looks forward to partnering with Administrator Regan to improve the TSCA New Chemicals program, resolve longstanding issues with the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Manufacturing Process Unit Exclusion and deliver trustworthy and straightforward insights on the regulations President Biden has already identified for review in his executive orders. Our joint efforts with EPA will help ensure that our nation can maintain its economic competitiveness while driving our industry toward continual improvement in environmental performance."

About SOCMA

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that is fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. For more information on this innovative organization, visit www.socma.org.

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

Related Links

https://www.socma.org

