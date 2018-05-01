SOCMA Members to Promote the Specialty Chemical Industry with Lawmakers, Regulators

"We are excited about the opportunity our members will have to meet with lawmakers and federal regulators to discuss critical issues impacting the specialty chemical industry," said Robert F. Helminiak, Vice President, Legal & Government Relations. "Our members are innovative by nature, and the products they make improve our society and economy in a profound way. It is essential for our members to have an opportunity to voice their thoughts and concerns about policy issues and share ideas about ways they can better work together with lawmakers and regulators on areas of mutual interest."

This year's Fly-In also provides new programming opportunities for SOCMA members. "On June 5 we will meet with federal agency staff such as the Environmental Protection Agency, Small Business Administration and U.S. Trade Representative," said Helminiak. "In the afternoon, we will host internal SOCMA committee meetings for our International Trade, Environmental, Health and Safety and Government Relations Steering committees. And, we will end the day with a reception in the Rayburn House Office Building, where Congressmen and Senators will be invited to mingle with our members."

On June 6, SOCMA will be on Capitol Hill, conferring with lawmakers about issues important to their businesses, including how their companies benefit the communities and the local economy within their districts. They will also participate in thematic meetings with congressional committee staff, where the dialogue will revolve around specific legislative issues affecting SOCMA members and the specialty chemical industry such as trade, including the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), China and the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill (MTB), and Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) reauthorization.

About SOCMA

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is part of a $300-billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. www.socma.com.

