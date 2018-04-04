SOCMA: Proposed China Tariffs to Impact Specialty Chemical Industry

"The U.S. and Chinese tariffs that have been proposed in the last 24 hours could dramatically impact the specialty chemical industry. Many of the proposed targeted products will impact the business of specialty chemistry, from vital upstream building block chemicals to the dozens of downstream market segments.

SOCMA member companies manufacture specialized chemistries used in many applications – from polyethylene used in oil and gas, epoxy resins used in coatings and adhesives, to sulfates/sulfonates in home and cleaning products. These tariffs will impact SOCMA members in two negative ways. First, the U.S. tariffs will increase the cost of chemical raw materials that specialty manufacturers use in the development of their products. And, on the back end, the Chinese tariff could dramatically increase the cost of U.S. goods exported to China.

China's Ministry of Commerce has made it clear that China intends to retaliate with equal intensity and scale. Thus, SOCMA strongly urges the White House and U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to work with the Chinese government to come to a non-tariff resolution before the proposed tariff schedules become operative."

About SOCMA

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

As the only U.S.-based trade association solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, we are expanding our foundation by developing ChemSectors with a focus on growing key market segments. Our industry network extends to more than 20,000 influencers and decision makers in the specialty chemicals supply chain. For more information on becoming a part of this growing and innovative association, visit www.socma.com.

