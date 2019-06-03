SOCMA Publishes Updated Handbook for Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Compliance

ARLINGTON, Va., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) has published the 2019 edition of its TSCA manual, TSCA Compliance: A Company Guide, to serve as an industry resource for companies looking to develop and implement a site-specific TSCA compliance program.



First published in 1995, the revised handbook has been used by facility, operations, regulatory and environmental management teams as the definitive guide for not only regulatory implementation, but also internal reviews and audit preparation.

"SOCMA has long been a trusted authority on TSCA compliance, and this guide separates itself as more than an overview of the TSCA statute," said SOCMA President and CEO Jennifer Abril. "It is a resource and tool for the creation and maintenance of recordkeeping, reporting and other compliance protocols. As the leader for the specialty and fine chemical industry, we harnessed the expertise and real-world insights of regulatory and legal professionals within our membership to update this edition."



Features of the publication include:

Section-by-section summaries of the law,

Commentary on the implementing regulations,

Easy-to-follow checklists useful for compliance audits, and

A comprehensive appendix with additional resource information.

The handbook, published in collaboration with Luminare Press, is available in print and eBook formats on major retail outlets. Orders can be placed online at www.socma.com/tsca.

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies that advance our members' ability to grow their businesses. Our network extends to more than 20,000 influencers and decision makers in the specialty chemicals supply chain. For more information on this innovative organization, visit www.socma.com.

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

Related Links

http://www.socma.com

