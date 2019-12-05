SOCMA Re-Elects Gene Williams as Board of Governors Chair

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce that Gene Williams, President of Optima Chemical Group, was re-elected today as Chairman of its Board of Governors. The association also re-elected officers to serve on its Executive Committee and added six new members to the Class of 2022 during its 98th Annual Business Meeting Thursday, December 5, in New Orleans.

"I could not be more thrilled to be serving as chairman of SOCMA and working side by side with my fellow board members, enabling the transformation of SOCMA as a powerful force in the specialties community," said Williams. "With the extraordinary efforts made in 2019, SOCMA provides valuable tools and resources the industry needs to promote business growth. As we look to expand on these 'Solutions for Specialties' in 2020, it is crucial to seek guidance and insight from our exceptional new class of governors who have the expertise we need to achieve success.

"I also want to salute my fellow colleagues on the Executive Committee," Williams said. "This exceptional group of industry leaders has been instrumental in guiding the association on our journey to reclaim SOCMA's rightful spot as the hub for specialties. I could not be more excited about the course we are charting for 2020 and as we approach the association's 100th anniversary in 2021."

Members of the Class of 2022 serving three-year terms are:

Filling a vacant slot on the board for the class of 2021 is Qamar Bhatia of Monument Chemical.

SOCMA officers elected for one-year terms:

SOCMA's Board of Governors provides strategic direction, maintains fiscal responsibility and helps deliver member value.

About SOCMA

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. For more information visit www.socma.org.

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

Related Links

http://www.socma.org

