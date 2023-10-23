SOCMA Recognizes 12 Companies for Industry-Leading Safety Programs

Safety Recognition Program Showcases Best Practices

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, Inc. (SOCMA) is pleased to announce the recipients of SOCMA's 2023 Safety Recognition Program. This initiative fosters collaboration across the chemical industry and serves as a platform for companies to spotlight their unwavering commitment to leading safety practices.

The 2023 recipients include:

Ashland

Baker Hughes Company

ChemDesign, Inc.

Ethox Chemicals, LLC

GFS Chemicals, Inc

McGean

Monument Chemical, LLC

Pressure Chemical Co.

Sofix, LLC

South Coast Terminals, LP

Veranova

"We are proud to recognize the extraordinary stewardship our members demonstrate as they continually enhance and nurture our industry's safety culture," said Jennifer Abril, President & CEO of SOCMA. "This shared commitment unites us and propels our member companies to new heights, which benefits employees, community stakeholders, and customers."

This year's Safety Recognition Program reviewed each facilities best practices around Process Safety, Emergency Planning & Response, Stakeholder Engagement, Communications and Material Transfer. The 2023 honorees will be recognized at the SOCMA Summit & Annual Meeting, scheduled for November 6-8 in New Orleans.

For additional information on SOCMA's Safety Recognition Program and the upcoming Summit & Annual Meeting, visit www.socma.org.

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty & batch chemical sector, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, Inc (SOCMA) focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations best practices, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies. www.socma.org

CONTACT: Amber Thichangthong, [email protected], 571-348-5121

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates