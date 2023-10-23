SOCMA Recognizes 12 Companies for Industry-Leading Safety Programs

News provided by

Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

23 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Safety Recognition Program Showcases Best Practices

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, Inc. (SOCMA) is pleased to announce the recipients of SOCMA's 2023 Safety Recognition Program. This initiative fosters collaboration across the chemical industry and serves as a platform for companies to spotlight their unwavering commitment to leading safety practices.

The 2023 recipients include:

  • Ashland
  • Baker Hughes Company
  • ChemDesign, Inc.
  • Ethox Chemicals, LLC
  • GFS Chemicals, Inc
  • McGean
  • Monument Chemical, LLC
  • Pressure Chemical Co.
  • Sofix, LLC
  • South Coast Terminals, LP
  • Veranova

"We are proud to recognize the extraordinary stewardship our members demonstrate as they continually enhance and nurture our industry's safety culture," said Jennifer Abril, President & CEO of SOCMA. "This shared commitment unites us and propels our member companies to new heights, which benefits employees, community stakeholders, and customers."

This year's Safety Recognition Program reviewed each facilities best practices around Process Safety, Emergency Planning & Response, Stakeholder Engagement, Communications and Material Transfer. The 2023 honorees will be recognized at the SOCMA Summit & Annual Meeting, scheduled for November 6-8 in New Orleans.

For additional information on SOCMA's Safety Recognition Program and the upcoming Summit & Annual Meeting, visit www.socma.org.

About SOCMA
Solely dedicated to the specialty & batch chemical sector, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, Inc (SOCMA) focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations best practices, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies. www.socma.org 

CONTACT: Amber Thichangthong, [email protected], 571-348-5121

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

Also from this source

SOCMA Refreshes Award Program to Focus on Safety

SOCMA Refreshes Award Program to Focus on Safety

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, Inc is excited to announce the launch of its refreshed Safety Recognition program. Building upon...
SOCMA Welcomes Eight New Members in Q2

SOCMA Welcomes Eight New Members in Q2

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) welcomed eight new members last week, following approval by its Board of Governors: Cymer, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Awards

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.