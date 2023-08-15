SOCMA Refreshes Award Program to Focus on Safety

Enhanced Emphasis Placed on Identifying Industry Best Practices through Safety Stewardship

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, Inc is excited to announce the launch of its refreshed Safety Recognition program. Building upon the best practice sharing culture of SOCMA members, the program offers opportunities for companies to showcase year-round safety efforts in four key areas:

Process Safety

Emergency Planning & Response

Stakeholder Engagement

Communications

Material Transfer

"Nothing unites the specialty & batch chemical sector more than its safety-first mindset. This is what binds us together and pushes our member companies forward with their employees, community stakeholders and customers," said Jennifer Abril, President & CEO at SOCMA. "We want to reflect that priority by recognizing the positive stewardship our members exhibit when it comes to continuously building and improving our industry's safety culture."

SOCMA's Safety Recognition program aims to drive information-sharing across the industry and expand SOCMA's catalog of safety resources.

"With support of SOCMA's Manufacturing & Operations Committee, we're proud to shepherd the next phase of SOCMA's Safety Emphasis focus," Joe Dettinger, Senior Director, Technical & Safety added. "The refreshed application allows companies to detail their safety programs in a streamlined and efficient way."

Recipients of the 2023 honors will be showcased at the SOCMA Summit & Annual Meeting on November 6-8 in New Orleans and receive opportunities for increased visibility within the industry.

The application window for the SOCMA Safety Recognition program is open from August 15 - September 12. Recognition is given per company facility. All SOCMA member facilities are eligible to apply. To learn more, visit: www.socma.org/safetyrecognition.

About SOCMA:

Solely dedicated to the specialty & batch chemical sector, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, Inc (SOCMA) focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies. www.socma.org

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates