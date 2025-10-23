SOCMA Report Finds Specialty Chemical Manufacturers Strong, Adaptive, and Positioned for Growth

Three-year outlook highlights investment in automation, cybersecurity, and regulated manufacturing as key drivers of long-term competitiveness

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) today released its 2026 Contract Manufacturing Outlook, capturing an industry that is resilient, innovative, and prepared for the challenges ahead. Nearly 70% of survey responses came from companies with annual revenues of $100 million or less, reflecting the voice of small and mid-sized firms that power the specialty chemical economy.

"This industry isn't waiting for stability to return. It's remaking itself in real time," said Vera Stoeva, Interim President and CEO of SOCMA. "We're seeing fundamental shifts in chemistry demand, digital infrastructure, and how companies compete on security and compliance, not just cost."

Report highlights include:

Chemistry demand and operational investment have evolved sharply across three years of survey data. Polymerization, once dominant at nearly 60% of reported operations in 2024, has declined to just above 30% in 2026. By contrast, esterification has surged to more than 50%, becoming the top-utilized chemistry, while ethoxylation demand has nearly doubled. Firms are channeling capital toward automation, digitization, and HSE priorities — with 63% citing reliability improvements and 57% investing in digital infrastructure such as predictive maintenance and integrated data environments.

have evolved sharply across three years of survey data. Polymerization, once dominant at nearly 60% of reported operations in 2024, has declined to just above 30% in 2026. By contrast, esterification has surged to more than 50%, becoming the top-utilized chemistry, while ethoxylation demand has nearly doubled. Firms are channeling capital toward automation, digitization, and HSE priorities — with 63% citing reliability improvements and 57% investing in digital infrastructure such as predictive maintenance and integrated data environments. Contracting and sourcing strategies have matured from reshoring rhetoric to pragmatic regionalization. More than half of respondents now balance domestic and offshore sourcing to enhance supply security while maintaining cost efficiency.

have matured from reshoring rhetoric to pragmatic regionalization. More than half of respondents now balance domestic and offshore sourcing to enhance supply security while maintaining cost efficiency. Cybersecurity as a critical differentiator continues to rise, with 42% of respondents identifying it as a top-three operational risk. Customers are increasingly using cybersecurity preparedness as a key supplier selection criterion.

continues to rise, with 42% of respondents identifying it as a top-three operational risk. Customers are increasingly using cybersecurity preparedness as a key supplier selection criterion. Manufacturing to standard — from bottleneck to opportunity — remains a major market driver. Demand for GMP and FDA-regulated production is increasing, yet only about one-third of surveyed facilities currently operate under such standards, creating both constraint and opportunity.

— remains a major market driver. Demand for GMP and FDA-regulated production is increasing, yet only about one-third of surveyed facilities currently operate under such standards, creating both constraint and opportunity. Moving forward through uncertainty, SOCMA's Outlook concludes that the sector is not merely surviving — it is thriving. With continued innovation, digital investment, and science-based policy, specialty chemical manufacturers are positioned for sustainable, long-term growth.

To download the 2026 Contract Manufacturing Outlook Report, visit https://www.socma.org/contract-manufacturing-outlook-report/

About SOCMA

SOCMA is the only U.S.-based trade association dedicated to the specialty and fine chemicals industry. Visit www.socma.org.

Contact:

Nate Bell

Director, Marketing & Communications

SOCMA

571-348-5100

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates