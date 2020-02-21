SOCMA Tackles Workforce Development in Latest Issue of Specialty Insights

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With workforce development being top of mind for specialty and fine chemical manufacturers, SOCMA's February edition of Specialty Insights provides thought leadership and showcases resources to help companies address this ongoing challenge.

SOCMA strategically unveiled the second edition of Specialty Insights, a bi-annual publication focused on issues impacting the specialty chemical value chain, to nearly 1,300 attendees at Specialty & Custom Chemicals America, February 10-13, in Fort Worth, TX.

"The rich content of Specialty Insights truly resonated with our members and trade show attendees further solidifying SOCMA's rebrand and demonstrating how this new offering underpins our strategic focus that includes manufacturing and operations, commercial intelligence and advocacy," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "Below is just an example of what industry is saying about the publication":



"I was just reading the second edition of the now famous Specialty Insights and am again impressed! Thanks for your help in rebranding SOCMA. We can call that a success!"

Highlights from this edition:

VanDeMark and Strem Chemicals provide details about how their companies are implementing training programs and practices that have taken a more sophisticated and technical turn.

and provide details about how their companies are implementing training programs and practices that have taken a more sophisticated and technical turn. Emerging Leaders from Abbey Color , Nation Ford Chemical , Strem Chemicals and EMD Performance Materials share how company-specific training is critical and helps shape their expectations as future leaders.

, , and share how company-specific training is critical and helps shape their expectations as future leaders. Looking at industry trends, ChemDesign has a growing population of female chemical operators. These dynamic ladies and company leaders address the importance of culture and benefits in attracting women to the workforce.

has a growing population of female chemical operators. These dynamic ladies and company leaders address the importance of culture and benefits in attracting women to the workforce. Gain strategic intelligence from FAR Chemical and Edgewater Capital Partners on how robust valuations and the current focus on business stability play out in the market.

and on how robust valuations and the current focus on business stability play out in the market. Grace Matthews provides a holistic look at the M&A landscape for the specialty chemical industry.

provides a holistic look at the M&A landscape for the specialty chemical industry. And, learn more about the increased expectations for domestic supply in the pharma sector from thought leaders at Siegfried USA , LLC and Seqens, N.A.

To read the second edition, visit www.socma.org/SpecialtyInsights.

About Specialty Insights

Specialty Insights is SOCMA's semi-annual publication focused on industry intelligence impacting the specialty chemical value chain. The print edition is distributed to 400 industry professionals and is available online for download. For more information about SOCMA, visit www.socma.org.

