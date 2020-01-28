SOCMA Unveils Two New Services for the Chemical Industry

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCMA is pleased to announce two new services for the chemical industry – a modernized Chemical Operations Tool and a new Career Center – that will assist companies in addressing workforce development challenges.

"SOCMA understands the ongoing challenge in finding qualified workers and ensuring that new and existing workers receive quality training," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President and CEO. "We also realize a new generation of workers is coming into the industry and is looking for a more technologically friendly way of learning and seeking employment opportunities. As solutions, SOCMA recently unveiled these two new platforms to meet those demands."

Chemical Operations Training Tool

"SOCMA has provided Chemical Operations Training for many years, but this modernized tool takes learning to a new level with four interactive units, plus a fifth unit that contains 25 additional learning animations," Abril said. "The new Chemical Operations Training Tool provides quality training, grabs the attention of workers and bolsters content retention. This training program can be utilized as a stand-alone resource or incorporated into existing training processes."

Each unit is subdivided into chapters that include a summary, instructor guide, learning objectives, table of contents and process equipment animations. Each process equipment animation consists of:

A vivid 3D animation that conveys appearance, major components and principles of operation

An interactive exercise to identify components and their locations

Self-assessment exercises to confirm comprehension of operating principles

The training tool was released to SOCMA members in December and will be available to the industry in March.

SOCMA Career Center

"The future is enabled by the products and work of the chemical industry," Abril said. "That's why companies train their employees to take on new challenges and why they need motivated, exceptional workers to start careers in modern manufacturing environments. To advance that goal, SOCMA launched a new career center to support the search for top talent across the country."

The Career Center is a go-to resource for:

Recruiting exceptional workers

Simplifying networking between employers and job seekers

Lending support in resume writing for a developing workforce.

"SOCMA's mission is to provide Solutions for Specialties, and these new tools are just the beginning of what's in store for 2020," Abril said.

