SOCMA Welcomes 7 New Members

ARLINGTON, Va., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to welcome an additional seven new members who operate in the specialty and fine chemical value chain. The companies were recently approved for membership by the Board of Governors, bringing the number of new SOCMA members this year to 13.

"We are pleased to welcome our most recent cohort into the association, which increases the diversity and breadth of our member network," said SOCMA Board of Governors Chairman Gene Williams, President of Optima Chemical Group. "From manufacturing companies to service providers, SOCMA values the expertise every member brings and targets our programming to provide the value, industry growth and networking synonymous with our brand. We look forward to collaborating with all of our members and expanding our footprint as the hub for the specialties industry."

New member companies are:

ChemQuest Chemicals

ChemQuest Chemicals provides responsive, full-service toll processing and blending capabilities for companies worldwide, including proven processes, an expert team and specialized equipment that gives them the ability to quickly and affordably produce custom chemical formulas.

Sandrine Corporation

Sandrine is the foremost company dealing with the purchase and sale of overstock chemicals, pharmaceuticals, intermediates and additives.

Telgian, Inc

Telgian is a worldwide provider of comprehensive fire, security, life safety consulting, testing and inspections, and engineering/design services.

Chemservice

Chemservice is a leading global consultancy to the chemical industry and its value chain, supporting clients in regulatory affairs, national and international chemical regulations, toxicology, risk assessments and environmental sciences.

Cordstrap

Cordstrap keeps cargo safe, working in partnership with customers to provide advice and solutions to global shipping needs – whether transporting dynamic cargo, dangerous chemicals or fragile artifacts.

Reliance Products

Reliance Products, Ltd, has been a leading manufacturer of blow molded packaging, with injection molding capabilities, offering personalized customer service and in-house engineering and design.

AKCG - Public Relations Counselors

AKCG is a national public relations firm focused on defining – and maintaining – its clients' distinct places within their marketplace. Whether preparing for or responding to crises, building thought leaders, or training spokespersons, AKCG's team invests in its clients' goals.

For more information about SOCMA membership, contact Paul Hirsh, Senior Vice President, Industry Development & Strategic Partnerships, at hirshp@socma.com, or call (571) 348-5100.

About SOCMA

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. www.socma.com.

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

Related Links

http://www.socma.com

