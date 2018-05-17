SOCMA Welcomes Completion of Risk Management Plan Rule

The RMP rule is designed to prevent accidental releases at facilities manufacturing specific chemicals and requires plants that use extremely hazardous substances to develop a plan to identify the potential effects and emergency response procedures should an accident occur.

"SOCMA would like to thank and congratulate Administrator Pruitt and the EPA on completion of the proposed rule," said Helminiak. "SOCMA was supportive of EPA's delay on implementation of the prior rule that allowed the Agency to conduct a reconsideration rulemaking."

Throughout the process, SOCMA provided comments in opposition to the earlier iteration of the proposed rule. The association also testified in support of the Trump Administration's decision to delay the rule and met with Administrator Pruitt to discuss the new rulemaking.

Three areas of concern to specialty chemical manufacturers that SOCMA has petitioned EPA to remove or modify from the prior rule include:



The removal of the costly Safer Technology and Alternatives Analysis (STAA) mandate

The modification of third-party audit requirements for RMP compliance

The protection of sensitive chemical facility information when sharing plans with the general public

The EPA Rule Summary indicates these three issues have been addressed in the proposed rule.

"We are pleased EPA has sought resolution of the major concerns with the RMP rule and look forward to working with the Agency on other issues of mutual interest impacting the specialty and fine chemicals industry," Helminiak said.

