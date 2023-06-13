SOCMA Welcomes Eight New Members in Q2

News provided by

Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

13 Jun, 2023, 10:05 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) welcomed eight new members last week, following approval by its Board of Governors: Cymer, Blue Grass Chemical, Exim-Indis, Black Bay Energy Capital, International Process Plants (IPP), Coffman Collaborative, Reaction35, and Roscoe Moss Company.

Cymer is a synthetic, organic chemical manufacturer with technological expertise and capacity to meet demanding requirements with two plants in Tennessee. "Cymer recognizes that the pivotal role SOCMA plays is affecting positive legislative and regulatory outcomes that support our U.S. manufacturing industry's business landscape," said Frank LaMonica, President, Cymer. "The challenging environment and supply chain disruptions over the past several years have motivated us to join SOCMA to contribute to important issues facing our sector."

Blue Grass Chemical, New Albany, IN, specializes in toll manufacturing and aqueous inorganic metal salt solutions. Their capabilities range from simple blending to complex multi-stage precipitation. Blue Grass joins the association seeking to leverage SOCMA's manufacturing and operations tools and training to surpass industry standards.

Houston, TX-based Exim-Indis, a supplier of high-performance chemicals, was "drawn to SOCMA because of their dedication to advancing the industry and promoting the growth of small- medium-sized specialty chemical manufacturers," said Mari Kottaka, CEO, Exim-Indis. "Membership provides us unique access to resources to address regulatory issues, boost operations and facilitate commercial and networking opportunities." 

An investor of equity capital in North American energy and chemical industries, Black Bay Energy Capital Partner Tom Ambrose said, "We can find the right connections through SOCMA's network, as the association provides unique opportunity to interact with and explore key partnerships for our existing businesses and meet new teams seeking a financial partner."

International Process Plants (IPP), a returning member and active SOCMA Show sponsor, is based in Princeton Junction, NJ. For 40+ years, IPP has specialized in buying and selling complete process plants, process units and systems, and process equipment.

Located in Charleston, WV, Coffman Collaborative is a public relations and strategic communications firm specializing in governmental affairs, stakeholder engagement, and other key areas for U.S. chemical manufacturers. Founder Rachel Coffman joined SOCMA to collaborate with stakeholders on key government affairs and regulatory issues at the federal level.

West coast-based Reaction35 is the owner and developer of Reaction35 Technology, a three-step process for on-purpose production of petrochemicals and fuels from light hydrocarbons.

Roscoe Moss designs and manufactures water well casing and screen, producing high quality, cost-effective hydraulic products for the global water industry.

"I am excited to welcome these new eight members," said Jennifer Abril, President & CEO, SOCMA. "Each company adds unique expertise and capabilities that enrich SOCMA's membership and furthers our mission of delivering essential resources and commercial opportunities to the specialty chemical sector."

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty chemical industry, SOCMA builds commercial connections, supports manufacturing and operations, and advocates for regulatory and legislative policies. www.socma.org

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

Also from this source

SOCMA Adds Two Industry Executives to its Board of Governors

SOCMA Welcomes Seven New Members in Q1 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.