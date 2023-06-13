SOCMA Welcomes Eight New Members in Q2

ARLINGTON, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) welcomed eight new members last week, following approval by its Board of Governors: Cymer, Blue Grass Chemical, Exim-Indis, Black Bay Energy Capital, International Process Plants (IPP), Coffman Collaborative, Reaction35, and Roscoe Moss Company.

Cymer is a synthetic, organic chemical manufacturer with technological expertise and capacity to meet demanding requirements with two plants in Tennessee. "Cymer recognizes that the pivotal role SOCMA plays is affecting positive legislative and regulatory outcomes that support our U.S. manufacturing industry's business landscape," said Frank LaMonica, President, Cymer. "The challenging environment and supply chain disruptions over the past several years have motivated us to join SOCMA to contribute to important issues facing our sector."

Blue Grass Chemical, New Albany, IN, specializes in toll manufacturing and aqueous inorganic metal salt solutions. Their capabilities range from simple blending to complex multi-stage precipitation. Blue Grass joins the association seeking to leverage SOCMA's manufacturing and operations tools and training to surpass industry standards.

Houston, TX-based Exim-Indis , a supplier of high-performance chemicals, was "drawn to SOCMA because of their dedication to advancing the industry and promoting the growth of small- medium-sized specialty chemical manufacturers," said Mari Kottaka, CEO, Exim-Indis. "Membership provides us unique access to resources to address regulatory issues, boost operations and facilitate commercial and networking opportunities."

An investor of equity capital in North American energy and chemical industries, Black Bay Energy Capital Partner Tom Ambrose said, "We can find the right connections through SOCMA's network, as the association provides unique opportunity to interact with and explore key partnerships for our existing businesses and meet new teams seeking a financial partner."

International Process Plants (IPP), a returning member and active SOCMA Show sponsor, is based in Princeton Junction, NJ. For 40+ years, IPP has specialized in buying and selling complete process plants, process units and systems, and process equipment.

Located in Charleston, WV, Coffman Collaborative is a public relations and strategic communications firm specializing in governmental affairs, stakeholder engagement, and other key areas for U.S. chemical manufacturers. Founder Rachel Coffman joined SOCMA to collaborate with stakeholders on key government affairs and regulatory issues at the federal level.

West coast-based Reaction35 is the owner and developer of Reaction35 Technology, a three-step process for on-purpose production of petrochemicals and fuels from light hydrocarbons.

Roscoe Moss designs and manufactures water well casing and screen, producing high quality, cost-effective hydraulic products for the global water industry.

"I am excited to welcome these new eight members," said Jennifer Abril, President & CEO, SOCMA. "Each company adds unique expertise and capabilities that enrich SOCMA's membership and furthers our mission of delivering essential resources and commercial opportunities to the specialty chemical sector."

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty chemical industry, SOCMA builds commercial connections, supports manufacturing and operations, and advocates for regulatory and legislative policies. www.socma.org

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates