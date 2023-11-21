SOCMA WELCOMES NEW MEMBER, PROCHEM, INC

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) welcomes new member, ProChem, following approval by its Board of Governors at the 102nd annual meeting, recently held in New Orleans.

Based in Rockford, IL and led by CEO Reno Novak, ProChem's mission is to synthesize high purity inorganic compounds and custom precursors for advanced materials applications.

"Driven by U.S. reshoring and CHIPS Act legislation, ProChem is going through a period of growth, investing in laboratories, analytical services and management systems to provide products with high quality to ensure they are meeting customers needs," said Novak, "We've been impressed by SOCMA's impact and support of specialty chemical manufacturers and look forward to this engagement."

"We take great pride in the impact of our efforts, which the industry has noticed," stated Jennifer Abril, President & CEO of SOCMA. "We are excited to welcome ProChem, along with the 21 additional new members this year. Each of these companies brings distinct expertise and capabilities, fortifying SOCMA's membership and advancing our mission to provide essential resources and commercial prospects to the specialty chemical sector."

To further connect the industry, SOCMA will hold its next tradeshow for the specialty chemical manufacturing sector at the JW Marriott Nashville on February 19-20, 2024. To learn more and register, visit: www.socma.org/tradeshow.

