SOCMA WELCOMES SIX NEW MEMBERS IN Q4 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) proudly announces the addition of six new members in Q4 2024, further strengthening its diverse membership base.

Manufacturer members:

Integrity BioChem : "Joining SOCMA aligns with our commitment to sustainable innovation," said Jimmy Jett , President & CEO of Integrity BioChem, which develops and produces modified biopolymers and bio-based surfactants for the energy, mining, industrial, ag, and specialty markets using renewable and sustainable practices. "We're excited to collaborate with fellow members to advance bio-based solutions and contribute to the domestic manufacturing resurgence."





Affiliate members

Chemical South Transport : "We decided it was a no-brainer to join SOCMA," said Nicole Evans , Vice President of Chemical South Transport, which delivers safe, reliable, and innovative solutions in the handling, transporting, and transloading of bulk liquid chemicals. "SOCMA's network of industry professionals, advocacy efforts, and resources will not only help us stay updated on regulatory changes but also enhance our safety and operational efficiency. This partnership positions us to be more competitive and well-informed in the ever-growing chemical industry."





"These six new members exemplify the innovation and diversity driving our industry forward," said Jennifer Abril, President & CEO of SOCMA. " From bio-based solutions to advanced processing technologies, each brings unique value to the specialty chemical sector and to the SOCMA community. Their decision to join SOCMA highlights the critical role of collaboration in navigating today's complex chemical landscape. We are ready to work alongside them in strengthening North American specialty chemical manufacturing."

