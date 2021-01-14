SOCMA Welcomes Three New Member Companies to Begin 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce the addition of three companies – Valysynthese, Gold Eagle and Forever Pumpkin – to its growing and diverse membership. This brings SOCMA's total membership to 135 companies to commence 2021.

The new companies, all chemical manufacturers, were approved by SOCMA's Board of Governors in December 2020.

Based in Brig, Switzerland , custom chemical manufacturer Valsynthese broadens the association's international reach. As a producer of intermediates and APIs, Valsynthese is GMP and ISO certified, bringing more than 100 years of expertise in high, energetic chemistry and pure chemical development projects to the SOCMA community's wide range of specialty capabilities.

, custom chemical manufacturer Valsynthese broadens the association's international reach. As a producer of intermediates and APIs, Valsynthese is GMP and ISO certified, bringing more than 100 years of expertise in high, energetic chemistry and pure chemical development projects to the SOCMA community's wide range of specialty capabilities. Private label manufacturer Gold Eagle, founded in Chicago, IL , is a full-service contract packager and branded solutions provider of fuel additives, surface protection, cleaners, detergents and industrial fluids. Their innovative products protect and preserve automotive, marine engines, agricultural equipment, and more, enhancing SOCMA's dynamic, solutions-oriented membership base.

, is a full-service contract packager and branded solutions provider of fuel additives, surface protection, cleaners, detergents and industrial fluids. Their innovative products protect and preserve automotive, marine engines, agricultural equipment, and more, enhancing SOCMA's dynamic, solutions-oriented membership base. Forever Pumpkin, located in Coral Springs, FL , is the proprietary manufacturer and supplier of the specialized solution, Forever Pumpkin, used to preserve carved pumpkins and other organic materials. Utilizing all-natural ingredients, the addition of Forever Pumpkin to the SOCMA community is representative of the unique expertise SOCMA members bring to the chemical industry.

"As we embark on our centennial anniversary year, SOCMA is proud of the avenues we create for companies across the chemicals value chain to connect with specific market segments," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. "The inclusion of these three new companies enriches the expertise and strengthens technologies demonstrated throughout our membership base. A primary focus during this significant year for the association is to diversify our industry intelligence programs and cultivate a fertile environment for innovation to thrive in 2021 and beyond."

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies that advance our members' ability to grow their businesses. For more information on this innovative organization, visit www.socma.org.

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

Related Links

https://www.socma.org

