SOCMA's EHS Regional Roundtables to Focus on Importance of Safety Culture

"As good stewards within the specialty and fine chemicals industry, safety is at the very heart of everything we do," said Joe Dettinger, SOCMA's Senior Director of Compliance & Stewardship. "Given the importance of safety, we are using our Regional Roundtables to create an intimate forum where environmental, health and safety experts can convene, share best practices and address common challenges across the industry. These personal information-sharing opportunities are vital to learning how your peers are implementing safety standards."

The Roundtables, which will be held in Pittsburgh, PA, Houston, TX, and Marietta, GA, will focus on the specialty chemical supply chain. Other featured speakers include Louisa Nara, Technical Director at AIChE's Center for Chemical Process Safety, who will provide insight on process safety trends and methodologies, and Jared Rothstein, SOCMA's Senior Manager of Government Relations, who will share an update on the latest legislative and regulatory news from Washington impacting companies throughout the industry.

"For those looking to enhance or grow the safety culture at your facility, I invite you to join us for one or more of our regional meetings," Dettinger said. "Across the industry we are facing many of the same challenges, and learning from each other and sharing best practices will help us build customer confidence, community trust and strengthen product stewardship throughout the supply chain and within the ChemStewards® framework."

Find more information about the Regional Roundtables and registration details here.

About SOCMA

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

As the only U.S.-based trade association solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, we are expanding our foundation by developing ChemSectors with a focus on growing key market segments. Our industry network extends to more than 20,000 influencers and decision makers in the specialty chemicals supply chain. For more information on this innovative association, visit www.socma.com.

Contact:

Jenny Gaines

Senor Director, Marketing and Communications

(571) 348-5110

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socmas-ehs-regional-roundtables-to-focus-on-importance-of-safety-culture-300626588.html

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

Related Links

http://www.socma.com

