SOCMA's Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show Confirmed for February 28-March 2, 2022 in Fort Worth, TX

ARLINGTON, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) invites you to join industry colleagues at the Omni in Fort Worth, TX, February 28-March 2, 2022, for the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show – the premier show for specialties.

"The Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show is a valuable platform within SOCMA's suite of Commercial Services, and we are excited to provide this opportunity for the industry to once again connect face to face with potential business partners and industry colleagues," said Jenny Gaines, Senior Director, Communications & Engagement. "For 100 years, SOCMA has been a trusted source of intelligence and a convener within the specialty chemical supply chain, and we look forward to delivering this venue for our members and the industry in 2022."

In anticipation of the Fort Worth show, identify business growth opportunities through SOCMA's suite of Commercial Services. "Don't miss this prime opportunity to highlight your capabilities as part of SOCMA's Virtual Manufacturing Solutions Day, which brings the traditional Exhibitor Showcases to a digital platform," Gaines said. "During our first Manufacturing Solutions Day in March, we had 79 attendees from 59 unique companies, of which 66 percent were customers."

"Discover potential business partners throughout the year through SOCMA's Lead Sheets, our B2B matchmaking service for the specialty chemical value chain," Gaines continued. "While the trade show brings SOCMA's commercial offerings full circle, these resources are at your disposal, providing additional channels for your company's project evaluation processes."

The Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show launched in February 2019 with SOCMA as a show partner and has grown to almost 1,300 attendees and more than 200 exhibiting companies, the majority being specialty and custom chemical manufacturers. SOCMA acquired the show from Chemicals America in July 2020, underpinning SOCMA's strategic focus of providing commercial growth opportunities for the specialty chemical industry.

Register for the 2022 show at www.socma.org/tradeshow.

For questions about exhibiting or sponsoring the 2022 show, contact Jenny Gaines at [email protected], or visit www.socma.org/tradeshow.

About SOCMA

Celebrating a "Century of Solutions," SOCMA is solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, focused on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies that advance the industry's ability to grow their businesses. www.socma.org

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

