Sodium Nitrate Market to grow by USD 30.26 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing demand for fertilizers drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sodium nitrate market size is to grow by USD 30.26 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Diversified Metals & Mining industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The sodium nitrate market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sodium Nitrate Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The sodium nitrate market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offerings

AG Chemi Group s.r.o. - The company offers sodium nitrate for solid propellants, explosives, and fertilizers.

The company offers sodium nitrate for solid propellants, explosives, and fertilizers. Akshay Group of Companies - The company offers sodium nitrate for glass, explosive-blasting powder, and slurry.

The company offers sodium nitrate for glass, explosive-blasting powder, and slurry. Anish Chemicals - The company offers sodium nitrate for the food industry.

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (agriculture and others), grade type (industrial, food, and pharmaceutical), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the agriculture segment will be significant during the forecast period. Sodium nitrate is a widely used chemical fertilizer in the agriculture industry. Sodium nitrate plays a pivotal role as an essential nutrient supporting plant growth. Its utilization as a fertilizer becomes particularly prevalent under challenging environmental conditions like limited rainfall, cold temperatures, and infertile soil. The nitrogen content within sodium nitrate is capable of regulating soil acidity by acting as a neutralizing agent. This type of fertilizer finds prominent application in various crops, including tobacco, vegetable crops, and sugar beets, especially when cultivated in acidic soil. Beyond its fertilization attributes, sodium nitrate contributes to enhanced crop yields and even functions as a pesticide. Given these advantageous properties, the sodium nitrate fertilizer segment is poised to exhibit growth during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 50% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The utilization of sodium nitrate as a food preservative has witnessed an upswing in the APAC region, driven by the surging demand for food due to rapid population growth. This trend stands as a significant catalyst propelling the expansion of the market in APAC. Furthermore, sodium nitrate holds a vital role as a fertilizer, particularly within the agricultural sector. Notably, China took the lead as both the largest producer and consumer of sodium nitrate in 2022. The prime application for sodium nitrate within the country revolves around fertilizer production, aligning with the pivotal role of agriculture in China's economy. The robust demand for fertilizers in the agricultural landscape is set to drive the demand for sodium nitrate in China , thereby fostering regional market growth during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report



Companies Mentioned

AG Chemi Group s.r.o.

Akshay Group of Companies

All Chemical Manufacturing and Consultancy Pty Ltd.

Anish Chemicals

Arihant Chemical

BASF SE

Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

Jagannath Chemicals

Jost Chemical Co.

Nitroparis S.L.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Penta s.r.o

Quality Chemicals S.L

Ravi Chem Industries

SNDB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

Vizag Chemical International

Weifang Haiye Chemistry and Industry Co. Ltd.

Avantor Inc.

Market Dynamics

Key Sodium Nitrate Market Driver

The growing demand for fertilizers is notably driving the market growth. Fertilizers play a pivotal role in facilitating the healthy growth of plants and crops by supplying essential nutrients. Among these, sodium nitrate holds historical significance as one of the earliest nitrogen-rich fertilizers. This soluble fertilizer serves as an oxidizer, enriching the soil's nitrogen content and thereby providing crucial nutrients necessary for plant development. Categorized within the realm of nitrogen-containing fertilizers, sodium nitrate aligns with the pressing demand for nourishing global food requirements. The expanding global population has led to a heightened need for food, prompting intensified research and development (R&D) efforts to devise innovative methods for cultivating high-yielding crops in shorter timeframes. Fertilizers stand as a critical component of this equation, bolstering crop productivity and output. A surge in demand for nitrogen-containing fertilizers has notably materialized in regions such as South Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Sodium Nitrate Market Trend - The use of sodium nitrate in the renewable energy segment is an emerging market trend.

Major Sodium Nitrate Market Challenge - Health hazards of excessive use of preservatives are major challenges hindering market growth.

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The potassium nitrate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by 558.76 thousand tons between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (agriculture, general industries, pharmaceutical, and food and beverages), type (potassium chloride, sodium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in demand for potassium nitrate-based fertilizers is notably driving market growth.

The sodium bromide market share is expected to increase to USD 701.05 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%. This report extensively covers sodium bromide market segmentation by application (oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the global sodium bromide market growth is the growth of the oil and gas industry.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Geography

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio