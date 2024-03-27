SOFIA RICHIE GRAINGE GLOWS IN SOL DE JANEIRO'S RIO RADIANCE SPF 50 SUNSCREEN COLLECTION CAMPAIGN, "SUNSCREEN WORTHY OF YOUR SKIN"

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol de Janeiro, the vibrant beauty brand with a mission to spread the joy of Brazilian-inspired beauty and self-celebration worldwide, has introduced its global Rio Radiance SPF 50 Sunscreen Collection featuring media personality and model Sofia Richie Grainge. Starring as the face of the brand's "Sunscreen Worthy of Your Skin" campaign, Richie Grainge embodies the mission of the collection and campaign to address diverse sun protection needs, while providing immediate nourishment and radiance. The Rio Radiance SPF 50 Sunscreen Collection offers three formats and finishes: Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Lotion, Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Spray, and Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Oil, providing a variety of choices to suit every preference!

Sofia Richie Grainge in "Sunscreen Worthy of Your Skin" Campaign

Founded in 2015 on the philosophy of embracing the power and warmth of the Brazilian spirit, Sol de Janeiro's collection of body care, fragrance, and hair care products has become a worldwide sensation. The brand celebrates confidence in soft, glowing skin across its product range from body care to bath and shower, now expanded into sun care with the Rio Radiance SPF 50 Sunscreen Collection. This lightweight sun care collection is designed for an incredible skin feel, providing natural radiance. With broad spectrum SPF 50 for strong sun protection, all three products deeply hydrate and soften the skin without any greasy residue. Sol de Janeiro invites its community to enjoy the nostalgic beachy scent of solar tuberose and leite de coco with this collection.

In partnership with renowned creative agency Chandelier Creative, the campaign was produced by Photobomb, shot by Dan Beleiu, and directed by Warren Fu. The "Sunscreen Worthy of Your Skin" film and photography campaign stars Sofia Richie Grainge as a sun goddess embarking on her quest to become one with her fiery infatuation, the sun. Inspired by 1960s and 1970s pulp movie trailers, Sofia's comedic quest to fly closer to the sun is brought to life within an immersive, sunny set reflecting the Sol de Janeiro brand.

"We're excited to have Sofia Richie Grainge as the face of our Rio Radiance SPF 50 collection launch campaign, 'Sunscreen Worthy of Your Skin'," said Heela Yang, CEO & Co-Founder of Sol de Janeiro. "Sofia embodies our belief in head-to-toe body care and our mission to spread joy and self-celebration worldwide. With the Rio Radiance SPF 50 Collection, we're ushering in a new era for our brand, highlighting how everyone deserves sunscreen that not only protects and nourishes the skin but also gives an all-over glow."

"I'm thrilled to partner with Sol de Janeiro for their 'Sunscreen Worthy of Your Skin' campaign," says Sofia Richie Grainge. "Working with the brand feels natural to me as Sol de Janeiro's mission of self-celebration aligns with what I share with my community. I love how the campaign and the Rio Radiance SPF 50 collection promote both skin protection and beauty." Richie Grainge continues, "I adore every product! They feel and look amazing on my skin, and the scent instantly transports me to the beach!"

About Rio Radiance SPF 50 Sunscreen Collection

RIO RADIANCE SPF 50 BODY LOTION ILLUMINATING SUNSCREEN

A soft radiance. This SPF 50 body lotion visibly evens skin tone while it moisturizes.

RIO RADIANCE SPF 50 BODY SPRAY REFRESHING SUNSCREEN

A natural sheen. This SPF 50 body spray refreshes and hydrates skin.

RIO RADIANCE SPF 50 BODY OIL SHIMMERING SUNSCREEN

The ultimate glow. This SPF 50 body oil visibly brightens and nourishes without feeling greasy.

About Sol de Janeiro

Inspired by the power and warmth of the Brazilian spirit, Sol de Janeiro stands for ultimate self-love and celebration. Embracing the authentic Brazilian beauty philosophy of loving and flaunting your body, Sol de Janeiro was founded in 2015. The brand's award-winning collection of body care, fragrance, and hair care is known for luscious textures, clinically proven formulations, and transportive fragrances. Beloved by multi-generational global consumers, Sol de Janeiro is available at premium international retailers as well as on its own website.

Loving and celebrating our bodies brings joy, power, and positivity—which makes the world a warmer and happier place. If you need inspiration to celebrate yourself, there is an undeniable connection between Sol de Janeiro and confidence.

It is time to flaunt what makes you feel like you.

LOVE IT. FLAUNT IT. YOU'VE GOT IT.™️

