Softrams Upgrades to Unanet GovCon ERP to Manage Growth

Inc. 5000 company discards off-the-shelf system and chooses Unanet over legacy software to optimize business operations and win more federal contracts

DULLES, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCons), today announced that Softrams has selected Unanet GovCon ERP to provide the company with the financial management tools and strategic insight needed to improve profit margins, model finances for the future, and better utilize staff as part of the company's growth strategy to explore new markets.

Softrams, an award-winning information technology company in the DC-Metro area with more than 400 employees in 40 states, provides human experience-centered digital solutions ranging from AI to cybersecurity for federal customers, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Labor. The company experienced exponential growth in the last few years, leading to the realization that it needed more sophisticated financial capabilities than what its off-the-shelf system provided. Their previous accounting system required Softrams to use multiple disparate systems for financial tracking and reporting. The disjointed operations created lags in acquiring crucial financial information and required extensive manual processes for tracking contract costs and overall financial management.

After an initial assessment of several financial and accounting systems, Softrams narrowed its focus to Unanet and a legacy software brand. After thoroughly reviewing both solutions, Softrams chose Unanet for its advanced financial reporting and tracking capabilities and the unified database that stores all accounting information in "one source of truth," allowing for management efficiency and operating simplicity. The company also found Unanet's user interface, design, and customer service superior to the competition.

"Unanet's system capabilities were directly aligned with our business needs without overcomplicating our financial infrastructure," said Gregory Dengler, Sr. Pricing Manager. "With Unanet, we are ensuring that we can keep pace with our growth by providing our employees easy-to-use tools that reduce their manual workload and real-time reporting that helps our leadership make the strategic decisions that keep Softrams at the cutting edge of our industry."

Like Softrams, approximately 70% of GovCons reported experiencing growth last year, according to Unanet's most recent GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking analysis that highlights trends, best practices, and business challenges for GovCons. The findings from this year's edition demonstrate how strategic insights like forecasting directly impact the bottom line and serve as a roadmap for government contractors.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCons, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Softrams

Softrams believes in agile repeatable processes, modern technologies, intuitive user interfaces, simple solutions, user-centric services that works for our clients and their customers. Softrams emphasizes clean, high-quality coding, continuous integration and testing, and automated deployments in scalable hosting environments. Softrams is committed to deliver continuous business value to our clients. Learn more at www.softrams.com.

SOURCE Unanet