Software Asset Management Market worth $7.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™



By organization size, the large enterprise segment will hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

Organizations with an employee strength of more than 1,000 can be considered large enterprises. Software asset management in large enterprises is evolving beyond mere compliance and cost-saving measures. With the advent of hybrid work environments, enterprises are increasingly leveraging software asset management to drive innovation and agility. Modern software asset management solutions are integrated with advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms that provide predictive insights, enabling proactive management of software assets; this allows enterprises to anticipate future software needs and align them with strategic business goals. Additionally, software asset management in large enterprises focuses on enhancing cybersecurity. Ensuring that all software is up-to-date and properly licensed, software asset management helps minimize vulnerabilities that cyber threats could exploit. Integrating software asset management with broader IT asset management (ITAM) frameworks also enables a unified approach to managing hardware and software assets, improving overall IT governance.

Furthermore, sustainability is becoming a significant aspect of software asset management in large enterprises. Companies now use software asset management to optimize their software usage to reduce digital waste, contributing to their overall environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Software asset management tools are also being utilized to support remote work by managing software licenses and ensuring employees can access necessary tools without compromising security or compliance.

By region, the Middle East & Africa will grow at the second-highest growth rates during the forecast period.

In the Middle East and Africa region, including GCC countries, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Turkey, and others, the Software Asset Management Market is expanding rapidly amid growing digital transformation initiatives and increased ICT investments. Countries across the region are enhancing their digital infrastructure to support economic growth, with software asset management playing a crucial role in managing software licenses and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

The market is characterized by a strong demand for software asset management solutions to optimize software usage, reduce costs, and mitigate risks associated with software audits. Local vendors like Ettesaq, specializing in software licensing consulting, help large enterprises navigate the complexities of software contracts and optimize their software portfolios. Their services cover everything from software procurement and compliance to ongoing asset management.

The Software Asset Management Market in the Middle East and Africa is witnessing distinct trends, including heightened digital transformation efforts, increased regulatory scrutiny, and growing cloud adoption. In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, there is a strong push towards intelligent government initiatives and digital economies, driving the demand for robust software asset management solutions to manage extensive software portfolios. In South Africa, businesses increasingly invest in software asset management to ensure compliance with complex software licensing agreements and optimize costs amid economic pressures. Nigeria and Kenya are emerging markets where the adoption of software asset management is accelerating, fueled by the expansion of IT infrastructures and a growing awareness of the benefits of effective software management. Across the region, incorporating AI and machine learning in software asset management tools is a key trend, enhancing predictive analytics capabilities and improving asset tracking and utilization.

Top Companies in Software Asset Management Market:

Some of the key players operating in the Software Asset Management Market are – Flexera (US), Snow Software(Sweden), USU Software AG(Germany), Ivanti(US), BMC Software(US), ServiceNow(US), Certero(UK), Matrix42(Germany), Broadcom(US), and Eracent(US).

