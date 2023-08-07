Software-Enabled Flash at Flash Memory Summit 2023

Open source support for Software-Enabled Flash will allow hyperscalers to maximize the value of flash media.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that Software-Enabled Flash (SEF), an open source project hosted by the Linux Foundation, will be showcased at the Flash Memory Summit (FMS) in San Jose, California. This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of flash cloud storage, offering hyperscalers unprecedented control over their flash-based storage capabilities.

"SEF hardware is purpose-built for hyperscale requirements and supports the Linux Foundation's SEF open source community project," said Eric Ries, Executive VP at KIOXIA America Inc. "We will be demonstrating the first fully SEF-compatible SSD in KIOXIA booth #307 and show how this new technology liberates flash storage from legacy HDD protocols to enable a platform tailored to the unique demands of flash media in the hyperscale environment."

At the Flash Memory Summit there are seminars and a keynote explaining the collaboration with powerful new hardware and open source support for Flash. Visitors can witness live demonstrations of flash hardware supporting Software-Enabled Flash technology during the FMS event. These demonstrations showcase the powerful combination of hardware and open source API technology that enables storage developers and vendors to create customized, application-specific flash solutions for their data centers.

For more information about demonstrations at Flash Memory Summit, please visit https://www.flashmemorysummit.com. Additional details about the Software-Enabled Flash open source project and this exciting collaboration can be found at https://softwareenabledflash.org.

About the Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, OpenChain, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

