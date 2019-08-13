Software Player Parlays Oracle Autonomous Database to Speed Retail Operations

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JASCI Software, a leader in cloud supply-chain, is leveraging Oracle's Autonomous Database technology, continuing to innovate and scale its SaaS platform. With the world's first self-driving database, JASCI's enterprise customers are able to process twice as many orders at half the labor costs, which is critical to success in an industry where profit margins are razor thin.

With Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing, JASCI can scale and secure real-time order fulfillment processing to meet customers' ever-growing demands for expedited and smarter order delivery. The database provides the flexibility to instantly scale up CPU and storage capacity for seasonal or spikes in demand. Additionally, JASCI is now able to allocate IT resources more strategically, enabling employees to focus on delivering supply chain expertise to customers while the database tunes, patches and upgrades itself, helping ensure security of critical customer data and availability of the system.

Businesses need a technology platform that accelerates their supply chains – helping process orders quickly and accurately to keep up with the demanding delivery expectations of modern consumers. With Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing running on Oracle's next-generation cloud infrastructure, JASCI has the performance, scalability and reliability to handle huge volumes of transactions, deliver sub-second response times, and protect sensitive customer data.

"Today's greatest challenge is meeting customer demands for order fulfillment. Speed is no longer a luxury, but a requirement," said Craig Wilensky, CEO, JASCI. "With Oracle Autonomous Database, we are creating a new status quo for our industry so our customers can deliver their goods faster and successfully compete in the age of next-day shipping."

JASCI's all-in-one SaaS platform embeds AI into its applications to provide customers with real-time visibility into their warehouse, inventory, orders, labor and shipping. With Oracle Autonomous Database, JASCI has seen transaction times up to 100x faster, a key measurement in real-time environments.

"Retailers need a platform that can instantly process orders to meet the demand for fastest possible delivery to their doorstep," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president of mission-critical database technologies, Oracle. "Oracle Autonomous Database enables companies like JASCI to grow their platform, handle trillions of transactions, and scale elastically to accommodate peak processing demands without downtime."

Oracle Autonomous Database builds on 40 years of experience supporting the majority of the world's most demanding applications. Oracle Autonomous Database uses ground breaking machine learning to provide self-driving, self-repairing, and self-securing capabilities to enable customers to innovate more, pay less, and ensure the safety of their data.

Additional Resources

Learn more about JASCI

Learn more about Oracle Autonomous Database

Follow Oracle Database via Blog, Facebook and Twitter

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About JASCI Software

JASCI is a next generation SaaS platform to modernize logistics. Our technology offers a complete suite of integrated applications to manage inventory, warehouses, orders, labor, robotics & shipping. We help customer's grow, optimize and compete in today's commerce. Please visit us at www.jascicloud.com

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

