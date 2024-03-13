SoftwareReviews Releases Low-Code Emotional Footprint Report, Unveiling the Seven Leading Tools Revolutionizing Workflows in 2024

SoftwareReviews' latest Emotional Footprint report highlights the top-rated low-code business process management software solutions in the current market that are successfully harnessing technological trends for users.

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape and a division of Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2024 Low-Code Business Process Management Emotional Footprint Report. The report names seven providers as Champions for the year across the enterprise and midmarket spaces for low-code BPM software.

A low-code BPM system simplifies automation by enabling it at the API level, eliminating the need for in-depth coding knowledge or technical skills. Retaining many traditional BPM tool functionalities, including process mapping, design, and analysis, these solutions make systems user-friendly for both business professionals and IT specialists.

"Low- and no-code BPM empowers users to tailor their automation to their specific needs and context so that they are more productive and innovative," says Andrew Kum-Seun, BPM expert at SoftwareReviews and research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "This capability also encourages the business and IT to build trust, respect, and accountability with each other by working more closely together."

For organizations seeking the ideal low-code BPM software option that is best aligned with their specific requirements, SoftwareReviews' report spotlights the leading providers for the year. This recognition is based on authentic feedback from 485 users and SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint assessment.

The 2024 Low-Code BPM Enterprise Software Champions are as follows:

IC Platform, 98 NEF, ranked high for being reliable.

Microsoft Power Apps, 91 NEF, ranked high for continually improving.

erviceNow App Engine, 88 NEF, ranked high for performance enhancement.

The 2024 Low-Code BPM Midmarket Software Champions are as follows:

Plant an App, 94 NEF, ranked high for effectiveness.

utSystems, 91 NEF, ranked high for helping innovate.

Microsoft Power Apps, 91 NEF, ranked high for including product enhancements.

Appian Low-Code Automation, 91 NEF, ranked high for helping innovate.

With low-code BPM, staff can swiftly design business apps and automate tasks even without extensive coding know-how. However, there can be challenges in adopting these solutions, making it crucial to opt for a platform with robust training and resources.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Emotional Footprint, or the Data Quadrant, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm. SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

