Sohar Health and Tava Health Partnership Speeds Employee Access to Therapy

Investing in workplace behavioral health options drives down costs to employers and boosts the long-term mental health of employees

Tava's partnership with Sohar advances its mission to support employers in delivering high-quality, affordable, and accessible mental health support, saving millions on out-of-network claims, disability leave, and lost productivity

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohar Health , an AI-driven eligibility determination and Verification of Benefits (VoB) provider, today announced a partnership with Tava Health , a leading virtual mental health provider serving employers and their teams nationwide. The collaboration equips Tava with Sohar's real-time eligibility platform to streamline insurance verification, reduce administrative strain, and create a more transparent financial experience for both patients and employers.

Tava Health

Workplace mental health challenges carry significant operational and financial consequences. Issues like burnout cost employers $4,000-21,000 per employee per year , while three-quarters of employees experience emotional distress because of work pressures, and half report levels of emotional distress severe enough to impact their ability to do their job. Targeted mental health support for employees addresses these problems head-on. For every dollar a business spends on mental health initiatives, it gets four dollars in return for improved productivity and reduced absenteeism. That's why fast, reliable access to behavioral health treatment is critical for employers focused on financial sustainability.

Unlike legacy clearinghouses, Sohar's claims-trained AI models and specialist support workflows give healthcare organizations the accuracy and speed they need to reduce upfront errors at scale. By embedding Sohar's Verification solution directly into its Revenue Cycle Management and engineering stack, Tava speeds access to care through real-time, automated eligibility checks. This reduces manual errors and increases financial transparency.

Since implementing Sohar in August, Tava shrunk intake failures to just 6.5% and averaged a 5.83-second real-time response, supporting a smoother and more reliable patient onboarding experience. Sohar's blend of automation and operational support helped Tava identify data gaps and resolve payer carve-outs to improve upfront collections. Looking ahead, the companies will explore additional RCM opportunities to further strengthen employer mental health benefits in 2026.

"Before partnering with Sohar, eligibility challenges were creating friction points for patients and forcing our teams to spend too much time troubleshooting avoidable issues," said Dallen Allred, CEO and Co-founder of Tava Health. "Sohar's platform and expertise materially strengthen our intake reliability, ensuring our employer partners provide a simple, streamlined experience for their employees."

Founded to expand access to high-quality behavioral healthcare, Tava Health partners with employers to connect employees to licensed therapists through a digital-first experience. By combining evidence-based care with seamless scheduling and integrated billing, Tava removes common barriers to treatment. Together, Tava and Sohar make access to affordable, high-quality behavioral healthcare simpler for employers and their teams nationwide.

"Tava Health is the perfect example of how modern behavioral health organizations can make financial transparency a core part of the patient experience," said Dr. Ashish Mandavia, CEO and Co-founder of Sohar Health. "Our three week integration quickly embedded eligibility into Tava's virtual care workflow, unlocking both operational efficiency and greater trust in the healthcare system."

About Sohar Health

Founded by a physician and an engineer in 2023, Sohar Health is an AI-driven eligibility determination and Verification of Benefits (VoB) provider that's redefining how healthcare organizations navigate the complex world of insurance claims. The team develops specialty-specific APIs to help providers reduce insurance claims denials, improve pricing transparency, and increase access to care for patients across the US. By harnessing the power of technology and uniquely understanding patients' benefits coverage, Sohar Health's eligibility service achieves above 90% accuracy, with around 95% of checks being returned within seconds. Learn more at www.soharhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Tava Health

Founded in 2019, Tava Health is a cutting-edge mental health platform revolutionizing access to quality care. Bridging the gap between providers and those seeking support, Tava Health prioritizes therapists, offering an integrated suite with an electronic medical record, telehealth, billing, and referral management. Committed to breaking down barriers, Tava Health partners with employers, making mental health checkups as routine as other healthcare practices. For more information, visit www.tavahealth.com .

