Sohu.com to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 7, 2023

News provided by

Sohu.com Limited

24 Jul, 2023, 01:00 ET

BEIJING, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), a leading Chinese online media, video and game business group, will report its second quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Monday, August 7, 2023, before U.S. market hours.

Sohu's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, August 7, 2023 (7:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time, August 7, 2023) following the quarterly results announcement.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by click here, you will be led to the conference registration website. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at https://investors.sohu.com/.

About Sohu

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang, one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform, Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com, PC portal www.sohu.com; online video website tv.sohu.com; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/.

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as well-known Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB") PC and Legacy TLBB Mobile.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 6272-6645

E-mail:

[email protected]

In the United States:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

[email protected] 

SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

Also from this source

SOHU.COM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Sohu.com to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.