Sojern Data Shows Latest Travel Trends in New Global Travel Insights Report

"Sojern's data shows that the 2018 World Cup is a primary travel driver across Europe, the Middle East and Africa for the summer," said Stephen Taylor, senior vice president at Sojern. "Looking at travelers' paths to purchase, mid-east and African tourists are opting to either return to their families following the end of Ramadan on 15th June, or they are immediately beginning to travel for the World Cup."

This new report describes online travel booking behavior from beginning of the year alongside travel planned for early summer. Top findings include:

Early searchers are gearing up for the World Cup

The World Cup starts on June 14, and we have seen early searchers planning trips to cheer on their team in the games. What's more, travelers look to be adventuring through Europe prior to the games, extending their trips to take in all that Europe has to offer. Our report brings to light the top destinations and top departure dates searched to help you in your travel marketing efforts.

Regional Travel is Top Search for North America

With fewer holidays in the second quarter of the month, early planners are searching for trips closer to home before kicking off their summer travel. In fact, when we dug into June travel specifically, nearly 50% of travelers were parties of 2 or more. More than half of the top cities searched in June offer sun, culture, and a variety of things to do in the day and night—perfect, for North American couples and families awakening from winter hibernation.

The report investigates party size and duration searched by travelers looking to stay regional and travel to other regions before Summer officially begins. Using tools like native ads and Facebook's Dynamic Ads for Travel, travel marketers can effectively reach travelers with relevant ads based on their travel intent. It also allows marketing message to focus on real-time pricing and availability, while directly speaking to the travelers' needs for their summer trip.

For a more detailed analysis of global travel insights for summer 2018, download the full report here.

