Sojern Elevates Guest Experience with HotelKey

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a provider of AI-driven guest experience solutions, announced its integration with HotelKey today, a leading next-generation hospitality platform. This collaboration connects Sojern's Guest Experience Platform with HotelKey's Property Management System (PMS), empowering hoteliers to increase profitability and enhance the guest experience.

"We are excited to partner with HotelKey, a leading next generation hospitality platform," said Baskar Manivannan, Vice President, Guest Engagement Platform, at Sojern. "With our fully integrated Sojern Guest Experience Platform and HotelKey PMS, hoteliers can now drive profitability with an AI automated and personalized guest experience, increase guest satisfaction scores, generate ancillary revenue, and promote direct bookings. Together, we are revolutionizing the hospitality industry with a fully integrated and user-friendly platform."

Properties are leveraging the collaboration between HotelKey and Sojern to enhance their capabilities across multiple facets of their business.

"We are thrilled with the seamless integration of HotelKey and Sojern's Guest Experience Solution. The Sojern AI Concierge and Reputation Manager have truly elevated our guest services," said Chuck Valentino, VP of Operations, Vista Investments. "The teams are collaborative and are fine-tuning the AI to cater to our specific requirements, ensuring a personalized and exceptional guest experience."

Sojern offers comprehensive solutions to hospitality challenges, requiring only essential data to deliver exceptional results. From streamlining housekeeping and maintenance to optimizing labor management, Sojern's solutions empower hotels to elevate their operations and provide exceptional guest experiences.

HotelKey stands out with its innovative solutions, focusing on streamlining day-to-day operations and enhancing guest satisfaction.

"By integrating HotelKey's PMS and Sojern's Guest Experience Solution, hotel owners can focus on personalizing the guest experience," said Aditya Thyagarajan, Co-Founder and President, HotelKey. "Our partnership with Sojern not only simplifies operations but empowers hotels to deliver unparalleled satisfaction to guests."

About HotelKey

HotelKey was founded in 2015 and counts seven large enterprise chains among its clients, including Hilton, G6 Hospitality, Extended Stay America, Sonder, Red Roof Inn, and InTown Suites. HotelKey's client portfolio includes more than 400,000 rooms live on their products and over 12,500 hotels under contract, including more than 600 independent hotels. In addition to its industry-leading PMS solution, HotelKey offers an enterprise-grade central reservations system, a point-of-sale system, event and activity management, and other products and services specifically designed for the hospitality industry.

For more information, visit hotelkeyapp.com

About Sojern

Sojern is a leading travel marketing platform designed to boost growth and profitability for the travel industry. The Sojern Travel Marketing Platform is a set of easy-to-use software and services that delivers unrivaled traveler insight, intelligent audiences, multichannel activation and optimization, and a connected guest experience—all in one place. More than 10,000 travel marketers rely on our platform annually to find, attract, convert and engage travelers. Founded in 2007, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, California with teams in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

