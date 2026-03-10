Sol Appoints Former McKinsey and Google Recruiter Karin Drucker as Head of Recruiting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol, a consulting firm specializing in corporate transformations across operations and technology, today announced the strategic hiring of Karin Drucker as Head of Recruiting. Drucker brings deep experience building high-performing teams at leading global organizations, including McKinsey & Company and Google.

Sol Head of Recruiting, Karin Drucker

Drucker will lead Sol's efforts to scale its network of senior consultants and technology specialists. She will help the company find talent as it expands its practices into areas such as AdTech, ERP systems, workforce scheduling platforms, and State & Local Government (SLED) projects.

Drucker describes her recruiting philosophy as centered on alignment and mutual value.

"My goal is to create true win-wins," she said. "It should be a win for the individuals we recruit – helping them translate their skills and accomplishments into meaningful new opportunities – and a win for Sol and our clients, who benefit from their expertise, drive, and ability to accelerate outcomes."

Drucker said Sol's mission and culture were key factors in her decision to join the firm.

"I see two meanings behind Sol's tagline, 'Partners in Progress,'" she said. "We partner with clients to help them evolve their businesses, but we also provide a platform for our own team members to make progress in their own careers."

Sol's leadership emphasized the importance of recruiting experienced, adaptable talent as the firm continues to expand.

"Sol maintains a core team of in-house consultants, and for many engagements we augment that team with specialists who bring deep expertise in specific industries or technologies," said Sheila St. Pierre, Head of Revenue Operations at Sol. "Karin understands that delivering at Sol's pace requires finding talent whose track record demonstrates they can contribute from day one."

Drucker noted that experienced consultants increasingly seek both autonomy and meaningful professional alignment.

"Mid-level professionals want the ability to work independently while still feeling connected to a strong consulting home," she said. "Sol offers a culture that combines flexibility with purpose, and that's a powerful message for the talent we're attracting."

Colleen Freestate, Head of People and Culture at Sol, added: "Karin immediately understood our focus on the Sol Persona: traits like empathy, adaptability, and clear communication that we seek in hires. As technology and AI reshape the consulting landscape, those human qualities are more important than ever."

For more about Karin's hire, visit Sol's blog.

About Sol

Sol is a consulting firm that partners with organizations to deliver transformation across technology, operations, and digital strategy. Combining experienced operators with a flexible talent model, Sol helps clients accelerate outcomes and achieve measurable business impact. Learn more at www.wearesol.com .

Careers: www.wearesol.com/careers

SOURCE Sol Digital LLC