Sol Consulting Launches Sol.Assist, Expanding AI Acceleration Practice with Former Xerox Executives

Former Xerox CEO Steven Bandrowczak and former Xerox Chief Digital Officer Steve Miller join Sol to help executive teams identify, implement, and expand high-value AI initiatives.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol Consulting, a technology and product delivery consultancy, today announced the expansion of its AI Acceleration Practice with the addition of two senior leaders and the launch of Sol.Assist, a flagship AI advisory and implementation program designed for CEOs and C-suite executives.

Steven Bandrowczak, former CEO of Xerox, has joined Sol as Senior Advisor to help guide and grow the practice.

Former Xerox CEO Steven Bandrowczak and former Xerox Chief Digital Officer Steve Miller join Sol to expand AI Practice. Post this Steven Bandrowczak joins Sol as senior advisor. Steve Miller joins Sol as AI Acceleration practice lead

"One of the things challenging many CEOs today is in recognizing or taking full advantage of what AI can do, and they're struggling at the board level, the company level, or with investors to define their AI strategy," Mr. Bandrowczak said. "I've joined Sol to help CEOs develop that strategy and, more importantly, to implement real-world value."

Steve Miller, former Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer of Xerox, has also joined as Practice Lead for AI Acceleration.

"Some executives assume that generating an AI ROI is merely a matter of implementing new technology and incentivizing the workforce to use it," said Mr. Miller. "It's not really a tech issue, though; it's a combination of leadership, process, and preparing the underlying data. Sol will help businesses align all three to grow revenues, cut costs, unlock capital, and greatly augment what the human workforce can do."

Together, Bandrowczak and Miller bring decades of enterprise AI strategy and implementation experience, including the build-out of an AI advisory practice at Xerox that served mid-sized and large enterprises across industries.

Sol.Assist is the centerpiece of Sol's AI service expansion. The program partners directly with executive leadership to identify high-value opportunities for AI-driven workflow modernization, develop enterprise AI strategies grounded in measurable outcomes, and execute workforce transformation. It sits alongside Sol's existing AI capabilities, including agentic AI implementation, AI workforce solutions, and AI-accelerated product delivery across all of Sol's specialty practices.

"At the executive level, nearly every company we talk to wants implementation-focused AI guidance," said Kaan Aslansan, Managing Partner. "Bringing Steven and Steve to Sol gives us exactly the leadership and market credibility to meet that demand, and Sol.Assist gives us the right vehicle to do it."

"What excites me about this practice is we take our clients well beyond AI strategy. We adopt their goals, deploy the agents, and own the outcomes with them," said Daniel Gavula, Managing Partner. "That combination of advisory depth and delivery capability is what separates Sol in this market."

For more information about Sol's AI Acceleration Practice and Sol.Assist, visit https://wearesol.com/ai-expansion/

Sol Consulting is a vendor-neutral, implementation-focused technology and operations consultancy, serving clients across a range of industries and public-sector agencies.

SOURCE Sol Digital LLC