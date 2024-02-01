SOL DE JANEIRO ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE ON ROBLOX, FOSTERING CONNECTION, JOY AND SELF-CONFIDENCE

The Sol de Janeiro Universe aims to make the internet a more positive & joyful place.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sol de Janeiro, the beauty brand on a mission to spread self-celebration and joy across the globe, launched its first-ever immersive experience, the Sol de Janeiro Universe, on Roblox—a global immersive platform for communication and connection. This captivating experience brings the Sol de Janeiro ethos of body celebration, connection, self-love and personal expression to the Roblox universe, all under the warmth of the Brazilian sun.

In this experience, participants will discover a daily source of joy and self-confidence, an opportunity to virtually explore the best of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil while connecting with community members and gaining deeper insights into beloved Sol de Janeiro products. Reflective of the brand's core values, community members will have the opportunity of fostering positive connections throughout the experience by exchanging compliments with fellow participants, promoting a nurturing and uplifting environment. To amplify this initiative, Sol de Janeiro has joined forces with prominent gaming influencers including Manny Gutierrez, Brooke Ashley, Kennedy Rose, Tara Moon, and Megan Letter. These partners will create compelling content to enthuse their respective audiences to join them in the Sol de Janeiro Universe to make the internet a more joyful place.

Tamera Ferro, Chief Marketing Officer at Sol de Janeiro, says "Diving into Roblox showcases Sol de Janeiro's adventurous spirit and commitment to community. At our core, we aim to build strong connections and inspire exuberance. This new virtual experience lets us share that more broadly, inviting everyone to enjoy Sol de Janeiro's vibrant world, turning ordinary moments into special experiences, and sparking genuine celebration everywhere."

The Sol de Janeiro Universe

Every point of interaction in the digital realm aims to help users experience Sol de Janeiro and feel great about themselves. The users will have the opportunity to experience a distinctive feature exclusive to Sol de Janeiro--the "spreading joy and positivity" mechanic, where they can select compliments from a compliment wheel and share them with others. Upon receiving a compliment, they can choose to accept it, resulting in their avatars glowing and providing a confidence boost for both the giver and receiver.

The Sol de Janeiro Universe will encompass two educational scavenger hunts focused on Sustainability and the annual Brazilian Carnival tradition, perfectly timed to the digital realm – February 9-17, 2024. The sustainability scavenger hunt aims to educate the community members about the brand's commitment to sustainable practices, while the Carnaval scavenger hunt will celebrate the annual Brazil Carnaval tradition, inviting them to explore Rio de Janeiro landmarks and encouraging them to find key event elements while learning how each is part of the festive tradition.

With the Roblox initiative, Sol de Janeiro strives to offer a transformative experience. It will not only provide the inspiration behind the brand, its core products, the beauty of Brazil, and its rich cultural traditions but will also actively promote joy and self-confidence within the gaming platform.

About Sol de Janeiro

Inspired by the power and warmth of the Brazilian spirit, Sol de Janeiro stands for ultimate self-love and celebration. Embracing the authentic Brazilian beauty philosophy of loving and flaunting your body, Sol de Janeiro was founded in 2015. The brand's award-winning collection of body care, fragrance, and hair care is known for sensorial textures, clinically proven formulations, and transportive fragrances. Beloved by multi-generational global consumers, Sol de Janeiro is available at premium international retailers as well as on its own website.

Loving and celebrating our bodies brings joy, power, and positivity—which makes the world a warmer and happier place. If you need inspiration to celebrate yourself, there is an undeniable connection between Sol de Janeiro and confidence.

It is time to flaunt what makes you feel like you.

LOVE IT. FLAUNT IT. YOU'VE GOT IT.™️

SOURCE Sol de Janeiro