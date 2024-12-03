Sol de Janeiro Unveils "Jardim Sol de Janeiro: A Garden for the Senses" at Art Basel Miami Beach 2024

A Blossoming Tribute to Brazilian Art and Cheirosa Perfume Mists

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol de Janeiro, the beauty brand renowned for embracing Brazilian warmth and self-expression, presents "Jardim Sol de Janeiro: A Garden for the Senses" at this year's Art Basel Miami Beach. This five-day, multi-sensory installation, running from December 4 to 8, 2024, at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, invites visitors to discover an exuberant fusion of nature, art, and the brand's iconic Cheirosa perfume mists, capturing the vibrant essence of Brazil.

In collaboration with emerging Brazilian female artists—Niege Borges, Barbara Tamilin, and Amanda Lobos—Sol de Janeiro brings its beloved Cheirosa perfume mists to life and celebrates its iconic body creams through an immersive art installation. Each artist has reimagined Rio de Janeiro's iconic phone booths known as "orelhões," which translates to "big ears" in Portuguese. These distinctive booths shaped like large, colorful domes resembling ears have become a well-known feature of the city's streets. For Art Basel Miami Beach, Sol de Janeiro has adorned each portal with original artwork that reflects the inspiration behind the brand's cult-favorite scents.

"Jardim Sol de Janeiro is so close to my heart—it's our way of showing just how magical the connection between art and fragrance can be," says Heela Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of Sol de Janeiro. "By bringing together our Cheirosa perfume mists and the amazing creativity of some incredibly talented Brazilian artists, we're inviting you to step into a sensory journey that celebrates the beauty, energy, and spirit of Brazil."

Visitors to Jardim Sol de Janeiro will explore these Sol de Janeiro portals, each offering an interactive experience that engages the senses through art and scent. Surrounded by lush floral installations, guests will be immersed in the captivating stories and inspirations behind each mist, fostering a deeper connection to Brazilian culture.

Sol de Janeiro's Cheirosa perfume mists are crafted to capture defining moments in Brazilian culture, making them an iconic part of the brand. Cheirosa 62 embodies the allure of Rio's beaches with notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla, inspired by the world's infatuation with the "Girl from Ipanema" in 1962. Cheirosa 68 channels the vibrancy of the Tropicalia movement with Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit, and sheer vanilla, evoking the cultural revolution of 1968. Cheirosa 59 celebrates Brazilian bossa nova's joyful spirit with vanilla orchid, sugared violet, and sandalwood, echoing the release of João Gilberto's first album in 1959. These perfume mists transport wearers to iconic moments in Brazilian history and culture.

Committed to sustainability, Sol de Janeiro has designed Jardim Sol de Janeiro with eco-friendly practices, utilizing locally sourced materials and minimizing waste. The remaining flowers will be donated to local Miami organizations following the event, reinforcing the brand's dedication to positive community impact.

Join Sol de Janeiro at Art Basel Miami Beach 2024 for a unique experience where art and fragrance converge, celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of Brazil.

Location:

Miami Beach Botanical Garden

2000 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Dates + Hours:

December 4-8, 2024

December 4-5*, 2024: 10am to 7pm

December 6-7, 2024: 10am to 6pm

December 8, 2024: 10am to 3pm

*December 5th -- activation will be closed the first hour for private event

About Sol de Janeiro

Founded in 2015, Sol de Janeiro is a globally recognized, award-winning beauty brand that draws inspiration from Brazil's beauty rituals, warmth, and spirit. Sol de Janeiro delivers a sensory experience beloved by multi-generational consumers worldwide, with clinically proven results, transformative textures, and transportive fragrances. The brand has earned high-profile honors, including being named one of TIME100's 2024 Most Influential Companies, Fast Company's 2024 World's Most Innovative Companies, and WWD Beauty Inc's Power Brands of 2024, underscoring its leadership in the beauty industry and outstanding workplace. Available at premium international retailers like Sephora and online at soldejaneiro.com, Sol de Janeiro is rooted in the belief that beauty is an attitude, not a standard.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and initiatives such as The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report and The Art Basel Shop. Art Basel's Global Media Partner is The Financial Times. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sol de Janeiro