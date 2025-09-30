Sola Salons Again Recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 80% Global Franchises

Honored for Ongoing Growth, Strength, and Innovation in the International Franchise Market

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest studio suite concept and home to more than 22,000 independent beauty professionals, has once again been recognized as a global industry leader with its inclusion in Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Global Franchises list. This prestigious recognition highlights Sola's powerful business model, proven scalability, and the brand's continued success expanding across international markets.

"Being named among the world's top franchises is a tremendous honor and reflects the strength of the Sola Salons model, our dedicated franchise partners, and the tens of thousands of beauty professionals who make up our community," said Daryl Hurst, Chief Operating Officer and President of Sola Salons. "Our inclusion in the Top Global Franchises list validates that Sola is not just a leader in the salon suite category, but also one of the most successful and resilient franchise concepts worldwide."

Unlike many emerging concepts in the beauty space, Sola Salons has more than two decades of proven success, offering turnkey, fully equipped salon suites that allow beauty professionals to experience the freedom of salon ownership without the risks of traditional models. For franchise owners, Sola delivers predictable, recurring revenue through a business built on simplicity, stability, and scalability, qualities that resonate with investors both in North America and international markets.

With more than 740 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, Sola is building momentum internationally as the salon suite category continues to grow globally. Backed by robust operational support, proven marketing tools, and an unparalleled reputation in the beauty industry, Sola remains the franchise of choice for entrepreneurs seeking a resilient, high-growth opportunity in one of the world's most dynamic industries.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 740 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 22,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Konnect Agency

Diana Jacobson

678-687-4937

SOURCE Sola Salons