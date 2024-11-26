Sola Salons Announces Grand Opening of Sola Salons Johns Creek in Old Alabama Square

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons Johns Creek, the premier salon suites concept for established salon professionals, celebrates the opening of its newest salon in Johns Creek, GA with an invitation to attend a sneak peek! Conveniently located in Old Alabama Square at the crossroads of Roswell, Alpharetta and Johns Creek, the new Sola Salons features a collection of boutique, move-in-ready salon studios with floor-to-ceiling walls and glass doors that fully close. This unique layout and intentional design allows beauty professionals to operate their individual businesses in complete privacy and customized one-on-one spaces.

The sneak peek, hosted by Sola Salons and local general manager Mike Balsamides will be on Monday December 9th at 11:00am – 2:00pm. The local team is excited to welcome beauty professionals in the area for a tour of the new salon and the opportunity to learn more about life at Sola Salons. You are invited to enjoy light snacks and beverages, pick-up some Sola swag and meet with a sheer sharpener on-site offering free sharpening for any interested beauty professionals who attend the event.

"We are thrilled to expand the Sola Salons family in Atlanta to the Johns Creek area. There are incredible possibilities for salon professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to expand their businesses at Sola Salons, while still feeling like part of the thriving salon community in Atlanta" said Mike Balsamides, General Manager of Sola Salons Atlanta. "We're excited to welcome the beauty professionals in the area to join the over 20,000 independent salon owners running their businesses at Sola Salons."

Sola provides a turnkey environment for experienced hair stylists, cosmetologists, estheticians, nail technicians, barbers, waxers, med spa professionals, massage therapists, makeup artists, lash specialists, professional micro bladers, hair extension specialists, health and wellness professionals and more. Studios are equipped with:

Oversized sliding/locking door





Floor-to-ceiling sound-insulated walls





Modern custom cabinetry and high-end hydraulic styling chair





Full spectrum LED lighting with dimmers to emulate natural daylight





Utilities and WiFi included in weekly rental fee





On-site laundry facilities and a comfortable break room to relax between clients





BookNow to help grow your clientele and operate your business





Sustainability is at the forefront of design, construction and operations





Unmatched service and support from a local management team

Since its inception in 2004, Sola has grown to more than 750+ locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Sola is committed to industry leading innovation and a fun salon environment to better support its rapidly growing community of more than 20,000+ independent beauty professionals.

"As the dominant brand in the salon suites segment, we have created a turnkey solution for thousands of beauty professionals to explore a better life as an entrepreneur. We are driven by our desire to use real estate to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and live their best lives," said Ben Jones, CEO of Radiance Holdings (parent company of Sola Salons). "With a wide variety of proprietary resources and tools, such as state-of-the-art technology and integrated marketing features, we ensure that our Sola beauty professionals are set up for long-term success from the very beginning."

Sola Salons Johns Creek is located at 3005 Old Alabama Square, Unit 410, Johns Creek, GA 30022 offering 37 studios and 7,500 square feet of first-class amenities for salon professionals and their clients. A limited number of private suites are still available for rent. For more information or to take a tour, visit solasalons.com, instagram.com/sola__atlanta and facebook.com/solaatlanta, call 470-567-5583 or email [email protected]

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 750 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit solasalons.com

