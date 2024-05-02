Solana Labs Brings Web3 Gaming Mainstream with GameShift on Google Cloud

Seamless blockchain integration empowers game studios worldwide with new revenue streams

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solana Labs today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to bring GameShift , its powerful Web3 gaming platform, to customers of Google Cloud. The collaboration will expand and simplify developer access to Web3 gaming technology, enabling game studios to seamlessly layer cutting-edge Web3 capabilities into their games.

"Our mission is to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain technology in gaming," said Davis Hart, Head of GameShift. "GameShift becoming part of Google Cloud's partner ecosystem allows us to accelerate mainstream adoption by extending these capabilities to their vast, global developer ecosystem."

GameShift abstracts away the underlying blockchain complexity, providing an easy-to-use API for all of a game's Web3 needs – seamless user onboarding, in-game digital asset minting, in-game marketplace, credit card payments and payouts, and more. The GameShift architecture allows developers to focus on building great gameplay experiences rather than dealing with blockchain intricacies.

Key benefits of GameShift include:

Seamless non-custodial wallets for frictionless sign-in

Fast, scalable creation and distribution of in-game assets on Solana 's network

's network Branded in-game NFT marketplaces to drive new revenue streams

Credit card payments and bank payouts integrated into the platform

Completely abstracted key management and transaction fee payments

"Many game studios built on Google Cloud want to tap into the creative potential of Web3 technology, but the inherent technical complexities have been a major barrier to broader adoption," said Jack Buser, Director for Games at Google Cloud. "By bringing GameShift into Google Cloud's ecosystem for living games, we're giving developers a streamlined path to build immersive blockchain experiences without wrestling with the underlying technology."

GameShift harnesses the unique advantages of the Solana blockchain, including lightning transaction speeds, low fees optimized for microtransactions, and high scalability to support even the largest gaming communities.

GameShift ushers in a new era of mainstream blockchain gaming and represents just the first step in an evolving collaboration between Solana Labs and Google Cloud aimed at driving Web3 innovation.

