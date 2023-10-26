Solana Labs Launches Incubator Program To Increase Support For Start-Ups Building on the Solana Network

The Solana Incubator will provide hands-on engineering, go-to-market and fundraising support to start-ups building on the Solana network.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solana Labs, which builds products and tools on the Solana blockchain, today announced the launch of the Solana Incubator program. The Solana Incubator will allow Solana Labs to build alongside top start-ups to advance the development of sustainable and impactful companies in Web3.

The program is designed to attract technical teams who want to utilize the unique benefits of the Solana network while leveraging the immense body of knowledge, resources, and connections provided by Solana Labs. By providing start-ups an avenue to work closely with the experienced team at Solana Labs, the Solana Incubator aims to ease the engineering and go-to-market pain points that many founders face in Web3, and guide them as they navigate their way to a successful business.

Resources offered through the Solana Incubator program include hands-on engineering, go-to-market and fundraising support from Solana Labs. This includes feedback on user experience design, brand amplification through Solana Labs marketing channels, connections to the network of projects within Solana Labs, and guidance on integrations with the Solana blockchain.

"As with any business, Web3 start-ups need the time and resources to hone in on the needs of their customers and build new solutions that benefit their audience," said Emon Motamedi, Product Manager at Solana Labs. "Our priority with the Incubator program is to remove the biggest obstacles currently facing founders, including barriers around Web3 integrations and fundraising, so that these teams can spend their time on what they do best: solving the burning problems of their users. By providing founders with the resources they need to succeed, we hope to not only bring more sustainable businesses to the Solana ecosystem, but to also help grow the Web3 industry as a whole."

Incubator participants are expected to benefit from connections to strategic partners inside and outside of the Solana ecosystem, including other Solana-based projects, potential customers, and prospective enterprise-level partners. Additionally, the program is designed to provide teams with exposure to top VCs in the Solana Labs network to help these start-ups enhance their liquidity.

The Solana Incubator program is designed for technical teams looking to leverage the expertise of Solana Labs, whether experienced Web3 teams or Web2 teams looking to engage blockchain technology for the first time. Details regarding the Solana Incubator will be featured in programming at Solana Breakpoint later this month, where teams can connect with Solana Labs to learn more about the program.

Interested start-ups are encouraged to complete the application listed on the Solana Incubator website by the November 30 deadline. To learn more, visit incubator.solanalabs.com.

