Solano County Workers Call Informational Picket to Protect Public Services as Contract Talks Drag On

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As County worker contracts in Solano County near expiration this month, county unions—including IFPTE Local 21, SEIU Local 1021, and IUOE - Stationary Engineers Local 39—are calling for an urgent informational picket on Tuesday, October 21, at 12:00PM in response to the Solano County Administration stalling on making progress at the bargaining table. This informational picket comes as the third major organizing event for the unions, in an effort to reach a fair contract that retains qualified staff and invests in public services.

What: Informational picket and rally in Solano County

When: Tuesday, October 21, at 12:00PM

Where: 275 Beck Avenue, Fairfield, CA 94533

Who: Hundreds of Solano county workers

Visuals: Workers in union gear chanting, with picket signs and banners

Lauren Biehle, Project Manager in Solano County's Health and Social Services Department, and member of IFPTE Local 21, said: "We are holding this informational picket, after weeks of unproductive and stalled negotiations from the County's side. We're letting the County Administration know that we are prepared to stand up for the residents we serve, including striking if necessary."

"We are ready to take every means necessary to stand up for our public services and the hard-working county workers that provide them," said Elizabeth Harrison, Adult Protective Services Social Worker for Solano County and SEIU 1021 Regional Vice President.

"Our workers are what make Solano County the place we love," said Diana Samuels, Solano County Park Ranger, and member of the IUOE - Stationary Engineers Local 39. "County workers are rallying to demand the staffing, respect, and fair contract that we know our communities deserve. We have a hand in all the departments that keep Solano County running. It is time for the County Administration to come to the table, ready and willing to reach a fair contract."

