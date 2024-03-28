Solar Eclipse Update - Prepare for 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

Get ready for the 2024 Great North American Total Solar Eclipse coming on Monday, April 8 with all the education, shopping guides, and gear one might need.

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is ready for the 2024 Great North American Solar Eclipse and has all the resources and equipment you need to get ready yourself. Less than a month away, the total solar eclipse is happening on Monday, April 8, 2024, and starts at 11:07AM PT. This is a rare occurrence and is not one to be missed as the next opportunity in the contiguous United States doesn't happen for another 20 years.

Solar Eclipse Glasses

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/solar-eclipse-glasses-accessories/ci/32948

Solar Filters for Photography and Telescopes

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/solar-filters/ci/57106

As a rare event, B&H wants to ensure that anyone interested can learn all they need to before the big day. B&H has experience with total eclipses, having participated and sponsored many events for the last total eclipse in 2017 and that expertise is on display today in the run up to the 2024 eclipse. For example:

If you want to be certain you'll have what you need before the eclipse, B&H carries a deep selection of products specifically for viewing and photographing the solar eclipse. This includes safety glasses, photographic filters, binoculars, telescopes, and more—all in stock and ready to ship. And don't worry, B&H even has tips for how to use some solar equipment even after the eclipse has passed.

Grab a pair of solar glasses and gear up for the 2024 Great North American Total Solar Eclipse on April 8!

If you need more a team guided advice, B&H has of experts in telescopes and optics that can answer all your questions. Feel free to reach out via online chat, phone, or by visiting the B&H SuperStore in New York City.

