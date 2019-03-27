Solar Leader Freedom Forever Expands Services To Illinois Homeowners

TEMECULA, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Forever, the innovative residential solar energy installer, recently named one of America's fastest growing companies by Inc. Magazine, today announced its expansion into Illinois. Founded in 2011, Freedom Forever currently serves customers in California, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. The solar leader has selected Illinois as its next major market due to the state's recent commitments to renewable energy, including robust incentives that will make solar energy more affordable for homeowners across the state.

"We know that Illinois has the potential to become one of the nation's leaders in renewable energy and we are thrilled to begin working with homeowners to install reliable, affordable solar systems," said Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. "Our company has always been driven by putting the customer first – ensuring that they always see the maximum return on their investment in a home solar system and have a trusted partner in their renewable energy journey. With Illinois taking extra steps to make solar more accessible and affordable for its residents, we're certain that solar panels will soon be a common sight on homes throughout the state."

The state of Illinois has made major commitments to renewable energy, promising to hit an ambitious target of producing 25% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2025. To meet these goals, the state has introduced a number of incentives designed to make renewable energy more affordable for homeowners, businesses and communities. This includes property tax exemptions for homeowners who invest in solar energy, a robust net metering policy that allows homeowners to sell back unused energy to their utility company, and solar renewable energy credits (SRECs) that can save homeowners thousands of dollars on the lifetime costs of a solar energy system.

On top of this, Freedom Forever brings a unique approach to home solar that prioritizes ownership, return on investment and reliable long-term support designed to increase home value. Freedom Forever offers a unique 25-year production guarantee that ensures that not only will the company fix solar systems when needed, they will compensate home owners for energy costs incurred while the system is not operating.

