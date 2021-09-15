Solaray Announces New "Live Brighter" Campaign and Complete Brand Relaunch

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solaray, one of the original vitamin, mineral, herb, and supplement brands, is engaging in a complete brand relaunch designed to directly reach customers and encourage them to embrace the moments that matter most in life, no matter where they are in their wellness journey. As part of its introduction to the direct-to-consumer market, the brand's new campaign, Live Brighter, includes a full portfolio rebrand of labeling and logos, drawing from the brand's uniquely timeless look and feel. The brand is also announcing its new post-consumer recycled bottle and new comprehensive sustainability commitments, true to the brand's innovative spirit and Utah-based natural roots.

Growth of the industry and increasing consumer demand motivated Solaray to launch the Live Brighter campaign, which draws upon the brand's longstanding legacy of quality in the multivitamin space and makes the brand's innovative products more accessible to all by expanding through more direct-to-consumer channels. For nearly 50 years, Solaray has pushed the boundaries with science and technology to become a leader in developing effective supplements. It is the #1 A-Z vitamin and mineral brand in health food stores and the top immune support brand in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category.1,2 The new Live Brighter campaign focuses on the state-of-the-art Solaray products which are engineered to maximize efficacy through some of the most stringent in-house testing protocols – with the goal of providing the highest possible quality for the consumer.

"Since its inception, Solaray has worked tirelessly to support customers in achieving optimal wellness so they can live life to the fullest, and today the industry is seeing the highest growth in two decades with increasing consumer demand," says Michael Crooks, VP of Marketing at Solaray. "This rebrand marks a new chapter for Solaray as we make it our first priority to show up for customers and set new standards of excellence and commitment in a world where we are all collectively learning to adjust to the new normal."

The Solaray brand campaign is also punctuated by a new rollout of post-consumer recycled packaging. The new packaging is just latest addition to the brand's legacy of commitment to sustainability and community. Solaray is committed to championing wide-scale, long-term initiatives that care for the planet, including vertically integrated production, solar powered facilities, and a partnership with OneTreePlanted committed to the planting of one million trees by 2025 both globally and domestically. To underline their commitment to community, they are partnering with NFL Hall of Famers Steve Young and Jerry Rice as the title sponsor of the Forever Young Foundation's Wellness Initiative, playing a key role in helping to bring wellness resources to communities that are often lacking in fundamental products and services.

Solaray partnered with acclaimed MATTE Projects , the creative force behind many of the world's leading lifestyle brands, to bring the creative aspects of the campaign to life. The partnership between Solaray and MATTE Projects is an opportunity for the brand to execute an elevated creative campaign in the multivitamin industry ordinarily dominated by a product-based marketing approach. The Live Brighter campaign will launch with a series of life vignettes that encourage people to fully embrace the moments in life that really matter. The creative is shot on 16mm film with the rare Hawk Anamorphic camera lenses, of which there are only seven in existence, bringing the same level of precision and detail Solaray applies to the creation of efficacious supplements.

As an extension of the new Live Brighter campaign, Solaray partnered with agency Edible, Inc., to host an innovative, one-of-a-kind personalized nutritional experience introducing the brand campaign, values, and products to health and wellness stakeholders. The attendees will experience a one-time, customized pop-up restaurant and will be introduced through the experience to the brand's health and wellness assessment tool.

This health and wellness assessment will be available to customers at Solaray.com in October, providing the same level of personalization to the public. It will allow customers to better match their health interests with the correct supplements from the Solaray product portfolio which is composed of over 900 vitamins, minerals, and supplements addressing a wide range of health interests.

To view the brand campaign anthem video and for more information on Solaray's values, products, and commitments to sustainability, please visit Solaray.com/LiveBrighter.

About Solaray

Founded in 1973, Solaray, Inc. is one of the pioneering mineral, vitamin and supplement manufacturers within the natural products industry, helping establish the category. Part of The Better Being Co. (previously Nutraceutical) , the brand maintains the goal of improving health and wellness naturally through its commitment to product innovation, stringent testing protocols and sustainability programs that give back to the environment and communities within. Today, with over 900 product solutions, Solaray offers a full line of health vitamins, minerals, herbs and herbal extracts that allow consumers to embrace their health and strive for peak wellness. More information is available at Solaray.com.

About The Better Being Co.

Founded in 1993 in Park City, Utah, The Better Being Co. was a pioneer of the natural products industry and has grown to become one of the largest and highest quality producers in the country. The Better Being Co. is an integrated manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of branded natural products, including supplements, personal care, and other natural products sold primarily through domestic health and natural food stores, as well as specialty stores and online. Internationally, The Better Being Co. markets and distributes branded nutritional supplements and other natural products to and through health and natural product distributors and retailers and online. The Better Being Co. manufactures and sells its products under numerous brands, including Solaray®, Zhou Nutrition®, Heritage Store®, KAL®, Dynamic Health®, ZAND®, Honey Gardens®, and Nu U Nutrition®. The Better Being Co.'s mission is to empower and inspire individuals to feel better and live healthier by providing the most trustworthy, pure, and innovative natural wellness solutions. More information is available at BetterBeing.com.

Follow on Instagram: @SolarayVitamins

1 The #1 A-Z vitamin and mineral brand in Health Foods Stores (Vitamins & Minerals Category – excluding Multivitamins)

2 The #1 Immune Support brand in the Vitamin, Mineral, and Supplement category by dollar sales (Vitamins & Minerals Category – Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, Elderberry, Echinacea, and Quercetin)

SOURCE Solaray

Related Links

https://solaray.com

